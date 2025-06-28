Brooklyn Beckham's reaction to David's injury sparks concern over family feud

The ongoing feud between Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham and David and Victoria Beckham seems to have reached a breaking point.

This week, the British fashion designer posted a photo of her husband in a hospital bed with his arm in a cast, captioned "Get well soon, Daddy." The photo was promptly followed by another snap, which showed David’s hand, holding a friendship bracelet saying “Get well soon”, possibly a handmade gift from the couple’s only daughter, Harper Seven.

It’s not known how the newly appointed Sir sustained the injury, nor how serious it is, but the photo immediately sparked concern among the former England captain's fans.

One fan wrote on X, "Hope it's not too serious! Get well soon David," while another added, "Thinking of you Becks, hope you're back on your feet soon."

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared a picture of David in hospital

Just days earlier, David and Victoria’s eldest took to Instagram to celebrate his father-in-law’s birthday. Brooklyn shared a picture captioned simply, “Happy birthday Nelson x we love you”.

A sweet gesture that wouldn’t have sparked any controversy if it weren’t for the fact that in the last few months, the hot sauce entrepreneur repeatedly snubbed his own parents.

Brooklyn remained silent on both David’s 50th birthday and his knighthood, two significant milestones that would have typically prompted public messages from him. As expected, the rest of the family and many of the couple’s close friends took to social media to show their support.

David organised an impressive birthday bash in London to celebrate his 50th, but both Brooklyn and Nicola were a no-show. All their other children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, were, of course, in attendance as well as a list of celebrities that included Tom Cruise, Victoria’s best friend Eva Longoria and Gordon and Tana Ramsay.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday party

Not a peep from Brooklyn - not even when the former footballer received his coveted knighthood.

But the feud doesn’t seem to affect the two lovebirds’ mood, who have been sharing snuggled-up pictures and sweet messages to each other on Instagram.

On the fifth anniversary of his proposal, for example, Brooklyn shared a picture of himself kissing Nicola, taken while they got ready to attend an event.

"It's been 5 years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me," Brooklyn wrote, "Best decision ever x I love you so much."

© Instagram Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham

One person in the family seems to be safe from the feud, and that’s David’s mother and Brooklyn’s grandmother, Sandra Beckham.

"Happy birthday Nanny xx Love you so much", wrote Brooklyn on Instagram alongside a picture of his grandmother.

Some people saw the message as a possible olive branch that would lead to a family reunion, but after both Nicola and Briooklyn’s radio silence over David’s hospital stay, a reconciliation still seems unlikely.