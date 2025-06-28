Inside Victoria Beckham's surprising connection with Lauren Sánchez and Eva Longoria

In the world of Hollywood A-listers and high society, some friendships blossom in the most unexpected ways.

We know the Mexican-American actress is British designer Victoria Beckham’s best friend, but she’s now cultivating another friendship - the one with the most talked-about woman of the moment, Lauren Sanchez.

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham’s longstanding friendship

© Frazer Harrison Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham are long-term close friends and often match

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham have been close friends for over a decade, with a bond that has only grown stronger over the years, as evidenced by their public displays of support for one another.

The two first crossed paths in the mid-2000s when Victoria relocated to Los Angeles with her husband, Sir David Beckham. At the time, Longoria was married to athlete Tony Parker, who was a friend of David’s, and the two women met through their spouses.

While the Desperate Housewives star’s marriage to Parker didn’t last, Eva and Victoria have been inseparable friends ever since.

Their relationship grew so close that Eva Longoria is the godmother of David and Victoria's daughter, Harper Seven. For the actress’s birthday this year, the former pop star posted a sweet photo of them on Instagram, with the note "Happy birthday to the best godmother!!! Kisses from Harper Seven @evalongoria."

For Victoria’s birthday in 2024, Eva Longoria posted two lovely images picturing the two best friends in the Beckhams’ London home with the sweet caption: "Happy birthday my beautiful sister @victoriabeckham! I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Your friendship, loyalty, beauty and humor is endless! I wish everyone had a best friend like you. I wish you all the happiness in the world for you today and always! Love you"

Eva Longoria is part of Lauren Sanchez’s inner circle

© Getty Images Eva Longoria and Lauren Sanchez in 2023

Lauren Sanchez and Eva Longoria are said to have been friends for over twenty years, bonding over their common experiences growing up as Latinas in the United States.

Both women have been actively involved in empowering women and minority communities, frequently appearing at high-profile events and fundraisers.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo discussed their shared interests and their enduring friendship.

"You and I constantly have these conversations that inspire each other. Instead of sending each other memes, we send [reports] about the Latin community not being represented in TV and movies and the media," Eva said in the interview with the American publication.

"I’ll send you a study, and you’ll text back, 'I already read it.' You and I both have this huge commitment to empowering underrepresented communities, especially Latinas," Lauren replied.

The three women have yet to be spotted out as a group, but as both Victoria and Lauren separate bonds with Eva grow, we expect it will only be a question of time before they make an appearance together.