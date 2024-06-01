Joan Collins, 91, wows in daring off-the-shoulder ensemble for exciting career announcement

Joan Collins is the personification of Hollywood glamour and never fails to dazzle fans with a sensational outfit.

On Thursday, the Dynasty actress, 91, looked resplendent in an off-the-shoulder ensemble that featured vibrant red feathers across the neckline. As well as the daring number, Joan added a dazzling display of diamonds.

Her accessories included a statement necklace, dramatic drop earrings and a matching bracelet. As for her hair and makeup, Joan wore her brown locks in her signature bouncy blowdry. Her flawless makeup look was comprised of black eye makeup, smokey eyeshaddow and coral lipstick.

Captioning the post, Joan penned: "I can't wait to bring back Behind the Shoulder Pads for ONE NIGHT ONLY this October at the @lwtheatres Adelphi Theatre. Join me on the 22nd October for more fun stories I would only tell my friends! Tickets on sale tomorrow at 10am! #linkinbio.

"Wow wow wow [flame emoji] so beautiful red is your colour [red heart emojis], " one fan penned in the comments. A second added: "So cosy and bedazzling at the same time... The beautiful Dame Joan…"

© Jordin Althaus Joan Collins, her daughter Katyana Kass and husband Percy Gibson

Away from the limelight, Joan is married to her husband, Percy Gibson, and is a doting mother to three grown-up children.

She shares her eldest two children Tara Newley, 60, and Alexander Newley, 56, with her ex-husband, Anthony Newley, and her youngest daughter, Katyana Kass, 51, with Ron Kass, her third husband.

Talking about motherhood in her documentary, This is Joan Collins, the movie star said: "Motherhood was really exciting and I love every minute of it."

In the documentary, Joan opened up about when Katy was hit by a car at just eight years old. She explained: "She was knocked down by a car and sustained very serious brain injuries and I was told that she was going to die. She was in a coma for a very long time."

Following the incident, Katy was in a coma for 47 days according to MailOnline, Katyana was left with brain injuries. Katy had a second accident in 2012 when she fell in Joan's apartment block and broke her eye socket, but thankfully fully recovered.