Joan Collins, 92, stuns fans with new picture of rarely-seen daughter Katy

Actress Joan Collins sparked a wholesome fan reaction on Sunday when she shared an ultra-rare photograph of her youngest daughter, Katy.

In a celebratory birthday post shared to Instagram, the Dynasty star uploaded a beaming snapshot that showed the pair posing together at a round table.

Dressed to impress, Joan, 91, looked radiant wearing a ruched coffee-hued top which she teamed with a cream blazer emblazoned with a pink and navy check pattern.

The legendary TV star elevated her look with a wide-brim hat, pearlescent disc earrings and a statement pearl crucifix. Katy, meanwhile, looked stylish dressed in a chic quilted jacket and a black beanie.

© Instagram Joan marked her daughter Katy's birthday with a sweet mother-daughter photo

Paying tribute to Katy on her birthday, Joan wrote in her caption: "My beautiful #daughter Katy enjoying the happiest of birthdays last Friday #daughtersareforever #daughterslove."

Fans and friends quickly inundated the comments section with touching messages. One wrote: "Beautiful photo of you both", while a second added: "What a beautiful photo of you both", and a third commented: "Happy birthday Katy. I love her jacket!"

© Getty Images Joan with her daughters Katy and Tara

Joan shares Katyana Kass, known affectionately as Katy, with her third husband, Ron Kass.

Whilst Katy tends to avoid the spotlight, Joan did open up about her daughter in her 2023 BBC Documentary titled This Is Joan. Sharing a glimpse into their family life, Joan revealed that Katy suffered a traumatic car accident when she was eight years old.

© Getty Images Joan Collins' daughter Katyana suffered a brain injury as a child

"She was knocked down by a car and sustained very serious brain injuries and I was told that she was going to die. She was in a coma for a very long time," Joan said.

Aside from Katy, Joan is also a doting mother to her two eldest children, Alexander and Tara, whom she shares with her second husband, Anthony Newely.

Tara is a journalist and screenwriter, while Alexander is a published author and artist.

© WireImage The actress has previously spoken about the joys of motherhood

Musing on motherhood, Joan previously told HELLO! In 2018: "What makes me happiest is seeing my children happy. Honestly, life makes me happy and I’m very aware of how lucky I am."

Joan has been married five times in total; to Maxwell Reed, Antony Newley, Ron Kass, Peter Holm and Percy Gibson, to whom she has been happily married since 2002.

Joan and Percy's enduring love story

Lovebirds Percy and Joan crossed paths in 2000 before going on to tie the knot in 2002. While Joan initially had no intention of remarrying, she felt an instant connection with her "soulmate" Percy and subsequently changed her mind.

© Getty Images Joan and Percy have been married since 2002

"It is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and last" Joan previously told us. "Percy is wonderful, he's my soulmate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker but we are very understanding of each other."