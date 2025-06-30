Rod Stewart's towering son Aiden is his 'mirror image' in new photo

Singer Sir Rod Stewart has shared a behind-the-scenes family photo from his time performing at Glastonbury festival.

The rocker, who took to the stage on Sunday afternoon for the coveted "legends slot", posted the sweetest picture of himself posing alongside his two sons Alastair and Aiden, as well as his daughters Ruby and Renee.

The 'Sailing' hitmaker looked every inch the proud father as he beamed next to his loved ones dressed in a pair of skinny black jeans, a loose white shirt and black and white leather shoes.

"Celebrating backstage after the show at @glastofest with 4 of my 8 children … Ruby, Renee, Aiden and Alastair," the star noted in his caption.

© Instagram Rod was joined by four of his eight children

While Rod, 80, took centre stage in the snapshot, his two teenage sons stole the spotlight thanks to their towering height and striking family resemblance.

In particular, fans were quick to draw parallels between Aiden, 14, and his famous father. Taking to the comments section, one fan wrote: "Crazy how much your sons look like you when you were younger!!", while another commented: "Aiden is a mirror image of his father", and a third remarked: "Aiden looks just like you!"

© Instagram Penny and Rod share two sons together

Rod shares Aiden and Alastair, 19, with his wife Penny Lancaster. He is also a doting father to six other children from previous relationships. His first child was born in 1963, while his youngest, Aiden, arrived in 2011.

Over the years, Penny has spoken candidly about her role as a stepmother, previously describing it as "an honour" and "very rewarding".

© Getty Images The couple walked down the aisle in 2007

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the Loose Women star said: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it's proved to be an honour and very rewarding.

"When I first met my husband 15 years ago, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So, I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

© Instagram The Loose Women star has spoken candidly about her role as a stepmother

She continued: "It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It's a big happy family now."

© Getty Images Alastair is hoping to pursue a career in the world of film

While Aiden is still at school and lives with his parents, Alastair has flown the nest and is starting to forge his own path in life. Despite dropping out of a three-year undergraduate degree course in fashion design, Penny and Rod's eldest son is now hoping to pursue a career in the world of film.

"I'm trying to get into the film industry, and I want to follow my passion. I've made a few short plays, I write a lot of scripts, and I write a lot of screenplays," he told The Daily Mail recently.