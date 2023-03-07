Inside Rod Stewart's family tree - his eight children revealed Rock legend Rod Stewart has fathered eight children over the years

Rod Stewart is preparing to become a grandfather for the second and third time, and the rock legend loves doting on his family – and it is a fairly sizeable one!

The singer has fathered eight children, with his eldest being born in 1963, while his youngest was welcomed into the world back in 2011. Rod shares his children with a variety of partners including ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, and ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and his current wife, Penny Lancaster.

And to see how close Rod is with his family, check out his reaction when his son Liam shared some exciting baby news.

If you've ever wondered who Rod's children are, then just scroll on to find out about the eight.

Sarah Streeter

Rod welcomed his first child, daughter Sarah Streeter, back in 1963 with then partner Susannah Boffey at the age of 17. However, the pair gave Sarah up for adoption, with the young girl being raised by Gerald and Evelyn Thubron.

Sarah only discovered her famous father's identity when she turned 18, but the pair reconciled in 2013 and have since gone on to form a strong bond. Speaking to MailOnline in 2018, Sarah said their relationship had "evolved" a lot, but the pair do refer to each other as 'dad' and 'daughter'.

Kimberly Stewart

The star's second child is daughter Kimberly, who was born in 1979 when Rod was married to Alana Stewart. Kimberly is well known in the United States as a businesswoman and model, but she has also turned her hand at acting.

The star has appeared in films like Black and White, as well as TV series such as Agatha Christie's Poirot and Going to California. In 2011, Kimberly and actor Benicio del Toro welcomed a daughter, Delilah.

Sean Stewart

Rod and Alana also welcomed son Sean in 1980 before they split. Sean is working as a record producer and previously starred in Sons of Hollywood, which tracked the lives of Sean and Randy Spelling, the son of Aaron Spelling.

Sean has also made a few headlines during his life, with he and his father being found guilty of assaulting a security guard while last year, he was rushed to hospital after being involved in a traffic collision.

Ruby Stewart

Rod's fourth child is daughter Ruby, who he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg back in 1987. Like her father, Ruby is a talented singer and is part of the band, Revoltaire, which was formed in 2015.

She is also part of The Sisterhood with Alyssa Bonagura, and the pair performed together at the CMC Rocks festival in Australia. Alongside her music career, Ruby is also a successful model.

The singer is currently expecting her first child, and Rod couldn't be more delighted for her!

Renee Stewart

Rod fathered two children with model Rachel Hunter, including daughter Renee, who was born in 1992. Much like her famous mum, Renee is a model, and she is also an aspiring dancer.

Liam Stewart

Rod's second child with Rachel, and sixth overall, is son Liam, who entered the world in 1994. Liam is a talented sportsman, currently playing ice hockey for the Milton Keynes Lightning. He has previously played for the Spokane Chiefs and Guildford Flames.

Liam is also preparing for fatherhood and he and his partner are due to welcome a son in May.

Alastair Stewart

Alastair is Rod's first son with current wife, Penny Lancaster, and he was born in 2005. Alastair has entered the world of modelling, and Rod and Penny were two proud parents last year when the 17-year-old landed a billboard commercial with Palm Angels.

Aiden Stewart

Aiden is Rod's youngest child and he was born in 2011. The youngster still has plenty of time to decide what he'll be, but he certainly follows in his father's footsteps by supporting Celtic F.C.

