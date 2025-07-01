Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire makes ultra-rare appearance at Wimbledon with husband

Actress Sarah Lancashire made a rare public appearance with her husband Peter Salmon on Tuesday as they attended day two of Wimbledon.

The pair were seen arriving together in the glad rags, before later taking their seats in the coveted Royal Box.

For the sporty outing, Sarah, who is best known for starring in Happy Valley, looked elegant dressed in a tiered cream dress peppered with delicate embroidery in shades of candy pink, butter yellow and sky blue.

© Getty Images The pair were all smiles for day two of The Championships

She layered her dress with a matching cream linen blazer, and completed her look with some gold pumps and a pair of clear sunglasses. As for hair and makeup, Sarah, 60, rocked a matte nude lip, and secured her flaxen locks in a voluminous updo.

Peter, meanwhile, looked smart at SW19 dressed in a deep blue suit which he teamed with a playful butterfly tie.

© Getty Images The actress attended with her husband Peter Salmon

Sarah's private family life

Sarah is notoriously private about her family life, and tends to keep her husband Peter and their blended family out of the spotlight.

The actress first met Peter whilst starring as Raquel Watts on Coronation Street, a role she played between 1991 and 1996.

© Getty Images Peter Salmon and Sarah Lancashire attend the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards 2013

Following her separation from ex-husband Gary Hargreaves in 1995, Sarah moved on with TV executive Peter, who worked for Corrie producers Granada Studios at the time.

The couple, who began dating in 2000, with Peter later popping the all-important question during a trip to New York in 2001. They wed months later in a low-key ceremony, and went on to welcome a son called Joseph in 2003.

© Shutterstock Peter Salmon and Sarah Lancashire share one son together

Sarah is also a doting mother to two sons from her first marriage, and is a stepmother to Peter's three sons from his previous marriage to Penny Watt.

Reflecting on her decision to keep her family life private, Sarah previously told The Telegraph: "We are not a public couple and we don't make our careers out of being a public couple.

© Getty Images The TV star tends to keep her family out of the spotlight

"I know that people are interested but I don't even like talking about my relationship with Peter. And I guard it because it is very precious. It is not a piece of drama, it is real life. My normal life. And I value my normality."

On the subject of marriage, she went on to say: "Marriage is not for everyone, but spiritually it is very necessary for me because I have a desire, a need to feel owned.

"Not physically or mentally owned. I want to be owned spiritually. I want to belong to somebody. Marriage is a pact, a conspiracy of ownership. And I want that."