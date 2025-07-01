Inside Lauren Sánchez's complicated relationship with her siblings

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos tied the knot in June in front of hundreds of their friends and family members, in a lavish Venetian ceremony fit for a king.

In attendance were Lauren's siblings, including her sister Elena and her brother Paul; however, her other brother Michael was reportedly not invited due to their frosty relationship.

The former journalist was born in Albuquerque to parents Eleanor and Ray, who had already welcomed sons Paul and Michael together.

The couple split when Lauren was just seven, and Ray later welcomed his daughter Elena after remarrying. Join HELLO! as we learn all about Lauren's blended family and their complicated sibling dynamics.

Michael Sánchez

Michael (center) sued Lauren's now-husband for defamation

Michael is a Hollywood talent agent who is no longer on speaking terms with his sister due to a major allegation and an attempted lawsuit.

Lauren's now-husband alleged in 2019 that Michael leaked explicit texts between the pair to the National Enquirer, which her brother vehemently denied.

"I had nothing to do with the leak of the [pictures]," he told Vanity Fair. "That's the important thing. I never had access."

Jeff claimed that Michael leaked explicit texts

He also claimed that he worked with the outlet to help his sister, and subsequently attempted to sue Jeff for defamation.

Lauren responded via a statement from her lawyer, explaining: "Michael is my older brother. He secretly provided my most personal information to the National Enquirer – a deep and unforgivable betrayal. My family is hurting over this new baseless and untrue lawsuit, and we truly hope my brother finds peace."

Michael responded in an interview with Page Six, sharing: "I would never sell out my sister. Everything I did was to protect Jeff and Lauren." His lawsuit was later dismissed by a judge.

Paul Sánchez

Paul shared that he was "thrilled beyond belief" for his sister

Lauren is on much better terms with her brother Paul, who was in attendance at the wedding and couldn't have been happier for the lovebirds to tie the knot.

While Paul prefers to stay out of the spotlight, he did share insight into their wedding in March, explaining that it would be "like a Princess Di thing" in regards to the scale and grandeur of the celebration. "[It will be] just huge and fun, and just a blast," he told TMZ.

"I'm thrilled beyond belief," Paul continued. "It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun."

"I talk to my sister three or four times a week but she hasn't mentioned much about the wedding," he added, explaining that she was preparing for her spaceflight with Blue Origin at the time.

Elena S Blair

Lauren is incredibly close to her younger sister

Lauren's younger sister Elena was born when the pilot was 13 years old. Despite their large age gap, the pair are incredibly close and have supported each other through thick and thin.

"My sister and I are so close that our relationship is sometimes hard for others to understand," Elena wrote in a touching birthday tribute to Lauren.

"It's hard to describe. We get into our own world instantly when we are together and when we aren't together we talk on the phone at least two times a day, usually more."

They share a 13-year age gap

She continued: "We have a conflict-free relationship which is rare in life but it's true. We support and care for each other unconditionally. She sees me and understands me like nobody else…I am so lucky to be loved by her."

She added that her sister is "the life of any party" and "the most empathetic human I know".

"You aren't just my sister you are my soul mate and my best friend. I love you more than any words could ever express," she finished. Elena is a photographer specializing in family and newborn photography, and has been married to her husband Rob Sanborn since 2018.

