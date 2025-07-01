Keith Urban abruptly hangs up on radio interview when quizzed about wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban became riled up during a morning interview on Australian radio on Tuesday.

The singer was promoting his High and Alive world tour when he appeared on Mix 102.3's Hayley & Max, when things took a turn.

Keith appeared in good spirits as he chatted to the hosts until it came to the Wall of Truth game.

The 57-year-old hung up on the zoom call after he was asked about his wife Nicole Kidman's love scenes.

Her love scenes

© Getty Images Keith was unimpressed with the line of questioning

One of the show's hosts, Max Burford, rudely asked: "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron, having these beautiful love scenes on TV?" But he was met with radio silence.

Keith had unexpectedly called time on the interview, leaving them hanging.

A member of the crew could be heard saying his team didn't like the line of questioning so pulled the chat.

© WWD via Getty Images He didn't appreciate the line of questioning

"I thought we were vibing with Keith," said Max. "Do we have beef with Keith Urban now?"

His co-host Hayley Pearson regrettably quipped: "He hates us. I knew that was going to happen."

Anniversary apart

© Instagram Nicole posted the loved-up snap on their anniversary

Keith's abrupt actions come just days after he and Nicole celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. Work commitments meant they couldn't spend the day together, but they were still in one another's thoughts.

The Big Little Lies actress was spotted getting dinner at Nobu in London just a day later, meanwhile, her husband was preparing for a performance in Cincinnati, Ohio, as part of his High and Alive Tour.

Nicole Kidman: 5 top roles © Getty 1. To Die For (1995) Nicole plays Suzanne Stone-Maretto, who wants to become a broadcast journalist and will do anything to achieve fame. 2. Moulin Rouge (2001) Nicole Kidman starred as the romantic lead alongside Ewan McGregor in this timeless classic, filled with musical numbers and Parisian charm. 3. The Hours (2002) Nicole nabbed an Oscar for Best Actress as Virginia Woolf in this film, a modern reinterpretation of the 1925 novel ''Mrs Dalloway.'' 4. Big Little Lies (2017) In this Stepford-Wives-esque series, Nicole shines as Celeste Wright, a rich mother trying to survive an abusive marriage. The show has a stellar line-up including Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, and Zoë Kravitz. 5. Babygirl (2024) Nicole plays a sophisticated CEO who begins a passionate affair with a younger intern played by Harris Dickinson.

The 58-year-old shared a sweet photo of the pair for their milestone day, with Nicole's arms wrapped around the country singer.

"Happy Anniversary Baby @keithurban," she wrote in an instagram post, alongside a simple heart emoji. Keith did not share an anniversary tribute of his own, opting to simply comment a heart emoji under her post.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Tom Cruise's three children, including two kids with Nicole Kidman

Out of his league

© AFP via Getty Images The couple married in 2006

Nicole and Keith married in 2006 in a private ceremony in Sydney after meeting at a G'Day LA event the year before.

He later confessed he thought she was "out of his league," which was why he initially put off calling her for months.

His reluctance to make a move was a tough pill for Nicole to swallow. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed: "I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. It's true he didn't call me for four months."