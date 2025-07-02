Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé's family are so relatable as new photos show what they get up to during time off tour
Beyoncé in Stella McCartney while on tour© Instagram

The famous family are having a great time traveling while on tour

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour - like her previous ones - has been a family affair. 

Not only have her daughters Blue Ivy, 13, and eight-year-old Rumi taken to the stage with her each night, but her husband Jay-Z also surprised fans with a performance in Paris. 

Family photos of Beyonce and Tina© Instagram
Tina shared the snaps on Instagram

Meanwhile, her mom, Tina Knowles, has been at every single show in the audience, along with several other family members. The Matriarch author has been updating fans on social media too, sharing photos from the tour and most recently, revealing what they get up to during the downtime.

Tina posted several photos of herself exploring Paris and London, while joined by two friends. She wrote: "In London and Paris I had the pleasure of hanging out with 2 of my besties @angelaephea and @rachellefields_ fields we did touristy stuff."

Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images
Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

Photos included Tina and her friend posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and another of them outside a Parisian cafe, proving that Beyoncé's family are just like the rest of us when it comes to traveling and seeing new places! Blue was also pictured shopping with her grandmother during their time in Paris, while the family celebrated twins Rumi and Sir's birthday during their stay in London. 

Despite their fame and lavish lifestyle, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have made it a priority for their three children to experience as normal lives as possible. Another recent post from Tina gave a sweet insight into the family's routine before the show too, as she revealed that Rumi always brings her giant Stitch toy around with her. The eight-year-old is a huge fan of the Disney character, and was seen pointing and waving to the crowds during a performance in Paris, after she spotted a giant Stitch. 

Rumi Carter on stage with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy
Rumi Carter on stage with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Tina recently opened up about her grandchildren during an interview with Elle. She said: "You know, their mother keeps their lives normal. And they are just normal kids. They love the stage - they've grown up around it. And, you know, Rumi, for the last tour, just every day, said, 'I want to go out there. I want to'. She wanted to experience it too. And so Beyoncé is allowing her to do it this time. And I'm really happy about it, because she has fun out there. She gets to be a kid, and when she gets off stage, she's right back to being Rumi, the little kid, you know, the little seven-year-old, adorable."

Jay-Z wears a black leather jacket with Louis Vuitton monogram logo print, a white t-shirt, a belt, black wide-leg pants, black leather pointed shoes ; Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim jacket, blue flared denim pants / jeans, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images
The couple share three kids

Along with Blue and Rumi, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to Rumi's twin brother, Sir. While the girls enjoy being on stage, Sir is a lot more quiet, according to his grandmother. As a result, he hasn't been seen in public as much, although his photos feature in a sweet montage played after the Protector performance.

