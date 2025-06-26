Why Beyoncé's daughter Rumi didn't have to follow this strict rule put in place for big sister Blue Ivy

Beyoncé loves being a mom and is incredibly protective of her three children, who she has worked hard to give as normal and private lives as possible, despite her level of fame.

So much so, that the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker had a strict rule in place for her firstborn, Blue Ivy, 13, back in 2023.

During the Renaissance World Tour, Blue had begged her mom to allow her to go on stage and dance, but the award-winning singer wasn't too happy about it.

© Beyoncé/Instagram Beyoncé's daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi both love the stage

In her documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the star explained: "I did not think it was an appropriate place for an 11-year-old on a stadium stage."

However, Blue was persistent and convinced her mom to let her do one show. That show turned into many, and now in 2025, Blue is a fully fledged backing dancer during the Cowboy Carter Tour.

This rule was also softened considerably, meaning that Rumi - who was only seven-years-old when she made her stage debut in May - was able to join her mom and sister on stage too.

© Beyoncé Rumi Carter went on tour aged just seven

Beyoncé was convinced after she witnessed the positive impact being on stage had on her oldest child.

Talking to Elle, she observed that her daughter grew "more and more every night" during the tour and that Blue took it seriously and earned her spot on the stage.

"Most importantly, she had a great time," she added. With both Beyoncé and Blue on stage to support her, Rumi has been having the time of her life during the Cowboy Carter Tour.

© Instagram/Beyoncé Blue had to beg her mom to let her go on stage aged 11

Like Blue, she had asked her mom on several occasions to join the tour and wanted to be up there back in 2023 too.

Tina Knowles told Elle: "Rumi, for the last tour, just every day, said, 'I want to go out there. I want to'. She wanted to experience it too." Rumi has been adding her own unique creative input into the tour, with everything from choreography to interacting with the crowds.

For the show on Father's Day, she also threw up the roc sign, which is Jay-Z's famous hand symbol. She did the same when Jay-Z came out on stage to surprise the crowds during the third night of the Paris leg of the tour.

© Instagram Blue is now a backing dancer on Beyoncé's tour

Rumi was also cheered on by the crowds in London on June 12, on the eve of her eighth birthday. Despite having two incredibly famous parents, the Carter children get to be like normal children outside of the tour.

Tina told Elle: "You know, their mother keeps their lives normal. And they are just normal kids." Along with Blue and Rumi, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to Rumi's twin brother, Sir.

While the girls enjoy being on stage, Sir is a lot more quiet, according to his grandmother. As a result, he hasn't been seen in public as much, although his photos feature in a sweet montage made by Beyoncé, which is played at the end of Protector.