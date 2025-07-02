Caitlin Clark shares message as legendary acrobat Red Panda makes heartbreaking fall during WNBA final

WNBA viewers were left horrified on Tuesday July 1 when Red Panda, the legendary half-time performer, fell from her unicycle and was wheeled off the court.

Red Panda, who has also appeared on America's Got Talent t and Britain's Got Talent, was only seconds into her performance when she was caught on camera appearing to lean too far forward and unable to regain her balance.

The seat slid out from beneath her, and she fell to the floor, where she grabbed her arm. She was helped up from the floor and was placed into a wheelchair. Watch the moment below:

No update has been given on her condition. HELLO! has reached out to WNBA for comment.

Red Panda, whose real name is Rong Niu, is known for balancing (and flipping) up to 12 bowls on her head while riding a seven-foot-high unicycle.

© Getty Images Red Panda performs at half time on December 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana

The incident came during the half-time performance between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx as they played for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final.

The Fever won 74-59 and their star player Caitlin Clark sent a message of support during a livestream hosted by her teammate.

"Red Panda, if you're watching, we love you," Caitlin said.

© Maddie Meyer Caitlin sent a message of support

Red Panda has been a regular at NBA halftime shows since 1990s. She was born in China, and is a fourth-generation acrobat, with mother and father, grandmother and great grandmother having flipped bowls as well.

She moved to the United States at the age of 19, living in Orlando and later San Francisco, and in 1993, at the age of 22 she was invited to perform at a home game for the Los Angeles Clippers as a last-minute replacement. She was a hit and went on to perform during the subsequent season and then later for other teams, developing a cult following and also branching out to college games.

© Getty Images Red Panda performs during halftime in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs

In 2018, her custom-built unicycle was stolen at the San Francisco International Airport baggage claim, and the Golden State Warriors later paid to replace her bike.

In 2025 she made an appearance on Kate Hudson's Netflix comedy Running Point as the half-time performer for the fictional Los Angeles Waves, and also made it to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent.