NBA in shock after LaVar Ball gets foot amputated in serious medical emergency

LaVar Ball, co-founder of sports apparel company Big Baller Brand, underwent a medical emergency that resulted in his right foot being amputated.

According to TMZ, who broke the devastating news, the procedure occurred due to a "serious medical issue". However, the details surrounding the condition are yet to be revealed.

LaVar Ball has had his right foot amputated

Despite his hospital stay, the 57-year-old is reported to be in "great spirits". The businessman is known for being at the helm of the Ball family, with his three sons Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball all starring in the NBA.

LaVar's sports label, Big Baller Brand, creates trainers that are often worn by basketball players. The founder's 23-year-old son, Lamelo, who is part of the Charlotte Hornets, played a game on Wednesday evening but remained tight-lipped on his father's surgery.

TMZ shared a photo of LaVar departing the hospital in a wheelchair with his right leg bandaged.

LaVar Ball and his son LaMelo

The father-of-three has previously caused a stir among fans due to his bold statements about the careers of his three children. LaVar previously announced that all of his sons would play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LaVar was outraged following Lonzo's move from the Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans. In an interview with ESPN in 2019, he said: "It'll be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they'll never win another championship, guarantee it. They're going to regret it. I'm going to have fun with it."

The 27-year-old now plays for the Chicago Bulls while his brother, LiAngelo, last played for the Astros de Jalisco. The 26-year-old has decided to forge a career path in music and gained a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group for an estimated $8 million following his hit song Tweaker. LiAngelo is also set to make his own label named Born2Ball Music Group to own the rights to his music.

LiAngelo Ball at his 21st birthday party with his father LaVar Ball

LaVar is no stranger to a sports career and played tight end at Cal State-Los Angeles while also forming close relationships with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

However, the businessman's controversy has also arisen from his inappropriate comments to First Take anchor Molly Qerim which left him banned from the network.

LaVar Ball presents an award to son LaMelo Ball after the Big Baller Brand All American Game at the Orleans Arena

In the interview, Molly asked: "LaVar, can I switch gears with you because I have a question here."

LaVar responded: "You can switch gears with me anytime."

This wasn't the first time LaVar received backlash for suggestive comments. The 57-year-old told a female anchor on Fox Sports to "stay in your lane" back in 2017.