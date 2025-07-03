Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joanna Gaines delivers 'dream' surprise to her family and fans all say the same thing
Joanna has been thrilled with the results of her fitness regime© Getty Images

The Magnolia founder hosts a solo series called Mini Reni

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Joanna Gaines gave back to her family in the most meaningful way – by transforming an outdoor space for her parents, Nan and Jerry Stevens. 

In the latest episode of her solo series Mini Reni, which aired on July 2, Joanna renovated her parents' outdoor patio into a multifunctional, glass-enclosed space. The project was inspired by her father’s desire to create a home for his plants and the family’s plans to host special gatherings there.

joanna gaines and dad with friends in kitchen in front of birthday cake© Instagram
Joanna's parents

The Magnolia founder took to Instagram to share a clip of her parents' reactions to their "dream" space. The interior featured black-and-white checked flooring and light gray cabinetry accented with gold hardware. A bare brick wall added an edgy touch, while shelves were adorned with lush green plants. Elegant lanterns hung from the ceiling, complementing dark wooden furniture dressed in cream textiles that filled the center of the space.

Joanna captioned the post: "Showing my mom and dad their very own #minireni! What used to be an outdoor porch is now a beautiful enclosed patio and even Maggie Jo approves! Watch a new episode of #MiniReni tonight at 8p/7c on #MagnoliaNetwork."

The star's followers flocked to the comments section to gush over the special surprise. "I adore this! Your parents are precious!" penned one social media user.

"That floor is to die for! So beautiful!" added a fan.

"Beautiful!! Must be such an honor to do work for them," wrote a third follower.

joanna gaines and her dad holding plants© Instagram
Joanna and her dad

The TV star opened up to People about the exciting project in a new interview. "I just love that I got to do something for my parents, and I made them film with me," she shared.

Joanna’s idea stemmed from wanting to create a space her parents could both enjoy – her dad loves the outdoors, while her mom is terrified of bugs. She recounted her dad's request to her: he would "love to create a space where [he] can kind of be outside, but [Nan] is with me."

joanna gaines and her dad hugging in a garden© Instagram
Joanna has a close relationship with her father

The interior designer transformed the patio into "more of an interior space" for all her father's plants. "It's almost like a greenhouse, but a dining room and a living room. So my mom will be out there, it's temperature-controlled. There's no bugs. So my mom now will be out there, and my dad can have everything he loves," she said.

She continued: "[My dad is] truly is like that's his favorite space now in the house. So that feels like such a gift that I got to help create that for them."

