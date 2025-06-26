Chip Gaines receives ultimate 'dad points' as he deals with challenging situation inside family home – watch

Chip Gaines proved to be the ultimate super dad when he sprang into action to handle a tricky situation at home when a bird found its way inside the house.

Joanna Gaines took to Instagram to share an amusing video of her husband on top of a ladder attempting to usher the bird away from the wooden bookshelf. In the clip, Chip can be seen wearing a white T-shirt with a pair of checkered pajama pants.

The bird eventually perched on a wall, giving Chip the perfect moment to make his move – he carefully crept up, swiftly caught it, and released it safely back outside. Joanna captioned the post: "Chip crushing this morning's challenge."

The star's followers flocked to the comments section to gush over her husband's achievement. "How in the world did he catch that so easily!!!!??" penned one fan.

"Awe, I love that so much! You guys are the best!," added another social media user.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image The couple reside in Crawford, Texas

"That’s the week’s dad points, right there..!!!," wrote a third follower.

However, a few fans expressed their concerns over Chip climbing the bookcase ladder. "Good job Chip, how the hell did you climb up that ladder with all the books on it?" penned a user.

"I want that ladder bookcase, by the way how did he climb that?" asked another fan.

And it’s not just birds Chip is tackling this week – the renovation star also teamed up with his wife for an intense gym session. Joanna took to Instagram to share a photograph of her and chip in their home gym.

In the caption, she penned: "Last year @donsaladino did the impossible and got Chip and me in a gym TOGETHER for the first time in 25 years. Chip showed up in his boots and Don thought he was joking (Chip finally converted to tennis shoes). We have honestly loved the workouts so much.

"Don has a new podcast launching today and it gets right to the heart of what really motivated us, and it wasn’t just the idea of getting “fit” it was the way Don redefines what strength means and how to build it in every area of your life. Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey like us or need a new way of looking at what it means to be and feel stronger, there's so much wisdom and motivation in these conversations."

The couple's gym is located outside their 1,700-square-foot Victorian home in Crawford, Texas, a suburb of Waco, that lies on 40 acres of land. The couple share five children Drake, 20, Duke, 17, Ella Rose, 18, Emmie Kay, 15, and six-year-old Crew.