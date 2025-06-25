I found a $35 lookalike for Joanna Gaines' summer sandals - they’re perfect for the 4th of July

Mini Reni star Joanna Gaines somehow even manages to make her work-ready renovation outfits look stylish - so much so that the comfy Birkenstocks sandals she just wore on the Magnolia Network show are now serving as my 4th of July outfit inspiration.

I already own a few pairs of Birkenstocks but Joanna’s light blue suede Birkenstock sandals that she wore on Mini Reni last week made my brown and black styles look boring.

The pretty colorway blends comfort and chic and falls right in line with the mom-of-three’s signature effortless style. I immediately started imagining how to wear them as part of a relaxed summer wardrobe - and how they’re perfect to include in a red-white-and-blue outfit for the Fourth.

© Prime Video Joanna wore the blue suede Birkenstocks on episode 7 of Mini Reni

They’re definitely a style upgrade from the standard flip flop we all tend to reach for when the weather is hot, and believe me they’re definitely more comfortable, too. The iconic slip-on with the wide-double straps and foot-cradling cork footbed is influencing just about every shoe brand these days, including luxury labels, for a reason!

CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandals © Amazon $34.99 (SAVE 30%) at Amazon

Tracking down Joanna’s $149 Birkenstock sandals was a challenge, they’re selling out fast nearly everywhere. But I did manage to find a great lookalike at Amazon if you can’t find your size or are looking for a cheaper option.

The CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandals, $34.99 (30% off) have over 68,000 ratings, with a 4.4 star average. Shoppers are saying they’re so good that they’re ordering them in multiple colors. They’re faux suede but have the same elevated luxury vibe and a similar dusty blue shade.

Birkenstock EVA Arizona sandals in Elemental Blue $49.95 at DSW $49.95 at Zappos

For under $50 you can also pick up a pair of Birkenstocks made from flexible EVA material, which means they’re waterproof. I have a pair of thong style Birks made from this material and they’re perfect for the pool and the beach. The only downside I can tell you is that you’ll need to keep them away from pets - mine now have tiny bite and claw punctures because I left them out where my cats could get to them.

Joanna styled hers with a t-shirt and cuff hem jeans for her reno visit, but for the 4th of July you can really lean into a stars and stripes vibe.

Similar: Pilcro Scotty Cuffed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans © Anthropologie $148 at Anthropologie

Styling Joanna's blue Birkenstocks for the 4th of July

Fourth of July outfits for women are trending on Amazon - but you should know that I’m not big on being too literal about the color scheme. I’d use these sandals to accessorize looks that are patriotic without being too overly themed for Independence Day.

Channel Joanna in trendy jeans with an upturned, frayed cuff - hers are sold out but I love these Anthropologie lookalikes - and I’d swap her logo style for a classic red striped tee.

© Abercrombie Team the sandals with gingham or stripes - like this dress from Abercrombie & Fitch which is currently on sale

A blue and white striped shirt dress like this 40% off look from Old Navy or Abercrombie & Fitch's cute gingham midi dress, which is also on sale, are both no-fuss outfits. A red bag or earrings would perfectly complete the look.

White linen like Meghan Markle’s $99 linen dress can be teamed with a straw bag and a bold red lipstick. The sandals add in the blue element in a sophisticatedly subtle way.

As someone who has two pairs of the Arizona style, I’m convinced Joanna’s blue suede sandals are the ultimate summer staple that will take you from the Fourth of July and beyond for everyday wear that’s comfy AND stylish.