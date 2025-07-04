Paul Mescal breaks silence on secret training for upcoming Beatles movie

Paul Mescal has shared a rare insight into his preparation for the upcoming 2028 Beatles biopic, revealing that he and co-stars Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn are busy practicing at "band camp".

Talking to fans in a question and answer session at Glastonbury Festival's Pilton Palais cinema, Normal People star Paul said that work had already started on the highly-anticipated four movie franchise.

"We're having a great time," Paul, 29, told the crowd who were there to watch a screening of his 2022 film Aftersun.

"I honestly think it's funny when actors go into band camp. We're like, 'Are we actually kind of good at this?!'

"It's my first time working with Harris and Barry and I've worked with Joe before, and we're having a great time. You'll be waiting a long [time] - it's not going to be out for two years but we're having fun. We've got four to make."

© Karwai Tang Paul Mescal answered fans' questions at Glastonbury

As to whether they might appear at Glastonbury in a couple of years as the "Bootleg Bootleg Beatles", Paul laughed: "I'm not going to say no."

Paul, who was spotted at the famous festival with his girlfriend, the singer Gracie Abrams, also spoke about working with the director Ridley Scott on Gladiator II.

Asked by an audience member whether Ridley was "scary" to work with, the Irish actor replied: "Ridley Scott is hands down one of my favourite directors that I've ever worked with. He's one of the few directors living today who can really make blockbusters in a way that is somewhat cost effective."

Paul continued: "I don't think Ridley is scary. I think Ridley is incredibly direct and knows exactly what he wants.

"He can be a pretty firm communicator, but there's very few people in the world who I know love film as much as he does."

© BBC Daisy's breakout role was in Normal People

Choosing roles

The star, who shot to fame playing the character Connor in Netflix hit Normal People alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, also commented on his choices of roles.

He said: "I feel like I've got a bit of a rap as a sad boy actor vibe, but you know, there's singers you admire or painters that you gravitate towards.

"I think it's hard as an actor, because sometimes there's this idea put upon you that you have to be a shapeshifter consistently - and I do believe in that in terms of physicality and intention - but I think if you're drawn as an artist towards examining a darker psychology…"

He added: "I grew up in Ireland and I've been around a lot of young men who've experienced depression, who've experienced loss. It's familiar to me and I want to examine that to a certain extent.

"Until I get bored of that - which can happen tomorrow - I think you have an obligation as an artist to chase your suspicions until a new suspicion arises. Trust your gut."

© Corbis via Getty Images Paul Mescal during the The History of Sound photocall in Cannes

Paul shared his advice for getting into the film and TV industry, too, advising would-be actors to, "Do as much theatre as you possibly can because I think It's an actor's medium," adding, "Read plays, make sure you're going to the cinema.

"I know it sounds basic, but you'd be surprised by the amount of graduates or people who don't absorb the job that they want to have."