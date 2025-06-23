Romeo's ex Kim Turnbull sets record straight amid Beckham family 'feud': 'It's definitely tough'

Kim Turnbull has addressed her experience of being in the spotlight in the wake of her split from Romeo Beckham.

Speaking to The Times, the 24-year-old DJ, whose split from David and Victoria's son was announced in early June, spoke about how she deals with rumours and revealed one of the key life lessons she's since picked up.

Asked how she deals with the limelight, Kim said: "It comes with some territory. There are situations that you find yourself in that present you with new aspects, but at the same time, I think it has always been something that I've been around and seen, so I just take it day by day and try to focus on the positives."

She added: "Sometimes it's difficult to block things out because a lot of the time there are things said that are not necessarily true or necessarily positive, and your instinctive reaction is to want to be like, 'No, that's not true!' But I think what I've learnt, at this point in life, is to try and take it with a pinch of salt."

On attempting to set the record straight, Romeo's ex added: "It's definitely tough, whatever it is, when people are saying things about you that aren't necessarily true and, most importantly in my opinion, don't align with your character and your values. You want to turn around and reply to every comment and have your say in it, but at the end of the day you just can't."

It was rumoured that the Beckham family 'feud' came about in part as a result of Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, feeling "uncomfortable" around Kim. It had been reported that the DJ previously dated Brooklyn when they were teenagers, but this was soon shut down by Victoria and David's youngest son, Cruz, when he wrote on Instagram: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated".

Last week, Kim appeared to allude to the rumours herself in a lengthy social media post. "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question," she penned on Instagram.

"Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation and set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."

The Beckham family rift

Rumours of a family rift in the Beckham household have shown no signs of slowing down. These reports only appeared to escalate earlier this month when Brooklyn, 26, failed to acknowledge Father's Day. While Romeo and Cruz were quick to post family photos, Brooklyn chose not to share a public tribute.