Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham twin as they pay tribute to partners Nicola and Mia

Victoria and David’s two eldest never miss a moment to celebrate their partners

PDA is part of the Beckham DNA. It all started with Victoria and David’s high-profile romance, and now their sons have carried the baton for the family. Brooklyn and Romeo aren't shy about declaring their adoration for their partners Nicola Peltz Beckham and Mia Regan at every opportunity they get, and now the boys have taken it one step further.

The two eldest Beckham boys both sported beaded necklaces in the past week which nodded to their relationships. Brooklyn was pictured in a selfie wearing a multicoloured piece featuring an ‘N’ initial amongst the rainbow beads. No doubt a reference to his wife Nicola, the on-trend necklace boasted a style favoured by Brooklyn’s younger brother Romeo.

WATCH: Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan has scary experience in New Zealand

20-year-old Romeo attended Glastonbury alongside model Mia last weekend, documentation of which he shared via Instagram. He posed in a crowd for a candid photo, wearing a Louis Vuitton x Supreme red bucket and his favourite necklace by Ian Charms. Romeo owns a handful of Ian Charms pieces, with one displaying a black and white photograph of him and Mia in a photo booth.

© Instagram Romeo Beckham wore his favourite beaded necklace to Glastonbury

He wrote: “Me watching @centralcee,” alongside the image, which amassed a wave of fan attention.

© Instagram The footballer showcased his festival outfits via social media

Romeo also shared a sweet selfie of him and Mia in the crowd, writing: “Me and the most beautiful souled person,” simultaneously showing off another shot of his necklace.

© Instagram Brooklyn also wore a beaded necklace that nodded to his wife Nicola

Earlier during the fun-filled festival weekend, Romeo shared another sneak peek inside his Glasto experience. The footballer posed for a sartorial snap, donning some bold pink geometric print shorts, teamed with a camo baseball top, a distressed denim bucket hat, pink and white tie-dye socks and white trainers.

© Instagram Romeo's other Ian Charms necklace featuring a photo of him and Mia

A brown Prada nylon bag was strapped across his front and he topped off his striking attire with some 90s rave shades. He wrote: “Glastooo,” prompting a wave of responses from famous names online.

© Instagram Romeo and Mia has a blast at Glastonbury

Former Spice Girl and friend of mum Victoria, Mel C, replied: “I’ll come find ya,” with a smiling emoji while Brentford footballer Vincent Angelini commented: “Okkk,” with a heart eyes symbol. Another fan added: “Looking fabulous,” and a fourth penned: “Boss mate.”Like her boyfriend, Mia did not shy away from an out-there look.

© Mark Boland Mia upped her style game for the famous festival

The Gen Z It-girl channelled Spice Girls mania in leopard print shorts and a white T-shirt for the star-studded festival. She wore her platinum blonde hair down loose in her signature mullet style and completed her practical ensemble with some black military-esque boots.