John McEnroe and rocker wife Patty hint at big family upheaval

Tennis fans will be on the edge of their seats as stars John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic go head to head with Carlos Alcaraz and Andre Agassi in the US Open's Fan Week.

The US Open is held annually in Queens, New York, not far from John's home with his wife Patty Smyth and his six children. The couple have built an extensive property portfolio over the years, ranging from Manhattan to Malibu.

New York has been their main base, but Scandal rocker Patty previously suggested a big relocation could be on the cards.

Speaking of where they stayed during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, she told The New York Times: "We were at our house in California for a long time. My husband didn’t leave for about six or seven months."

She added: "I was in Nashville for a week, and now we’re here to deal with some stuff and figure out when we’ll move back to California."

Meanwhile, sports commentator John also gushed about his California home. "Because I travel so much, I like to stay at the places that I own: we have a place in Malibu with unbelievable views and I find that really relaxing," he told The Telegraph.

They have both also spoken highly of New York, with John describing it as "the greatest city in the world."

While very few photos exist of their private homes, Patty revealed their Upper West Side property offers the feeling of privacy, despite its central location. "We have a terrace so I can step outside, and I like the solitude of that. Leaves are falling off the trees, and I can hear people and their dogs," she said in an interview with The New York Times.

John's former homes

John previously owned a waterfront home in the gated community of Malibu Colony, which he purchased for around $2.5 million in 1984 and sold for a whopping $29 million in 2022.

Features included five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an elevated deck with uninterrupted views of the North Pacific Ocean, a chef's kitchen and a sunken spa. See more stunning homes where some of our favourite stars live...

The couple also purchased a home in Paradise Cove in 2015 with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a guest house, a fire pit, and a small stretch of beachfront.

Across the other side of the country, the seven-time Grand Slam champion sold his fourth-floor apartment in The Beresford overlooking Central Park for $3.1 million in 2013, followed by his two-acre Southampton estate for $11.25 million in 2017.

