Tiffany Trump reveals first look at newborn son – see the adorable photos

Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump shared the first photos of her newborn son to social media, and looked so loved-up with baby Alexander in the sweet snaps. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to post several shots of herself holding her son, showcasing his shock of brown hair and bright blue eyes.

In another photo, Alexander was sleeping in an adorable teddy bear outfit, while in a third snap, Tiffany looked on lovingly as her husband, Michael Boulos, cradled his son in his arms.

New beginnings

© Instagram The couple welcomed Alexander in May

"The love of our lives, ATB," the new mom wrote in the caption, alongside a teddy bear emoji. The couple welcomed their son in May, just over two years after they tied the knot at Donald's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. They had met in 2018 while on vacation in Greece.

The President made a speech at the wedding reception, wishing them a happy marriage and urging Michael to "take care of her".

"No doubt, you are a special person and you are way beyond your years," he said of his son-in-law. "You are just two spectacular people and this was a beautiful day."

© Instagram Tiffany and Michael have been married since November 2022

They announced Alexander's birth in May with a sweet social media post featuring a black-and-white photo of his tiny foot.

"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!" Tiffany wrote in the caption.

In the comment section, Michael added, "He's a blessing!" while her mother, Marla Maples, exclaimed, "No greater joy in the world. Michael and Tiffany this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!"

A grandparent's love

© Instagram The newborn has a shock of brown hair

Marla, who was married to Donald from 1993 to 1999, is soaking up the experience of being a first-time grandmother and has been spending as much time as possible with Alexander.

"The best days of all are spent with tiny feet and tiny toes…Love you my little Grandson Alexander…Time with you is Heaven on Earth," she wrote in June, alongside a photo of herself pushing her grandson in a pram.

Alexander is Donald's 11th grandchild; his son Donald Jr. has five kids, his second son Eric has two, and his daughter Ivanka has three.

© Instagram Marla is smitten with her first grandchild

The former Celebrity Apprentice host is particularly close with his eldest grandchild, Kai, who is the daughter of Donald Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

Kai and Donald share a passion for golfing, and the 18-year-old announced that she would be joining the team at the University of Miami.

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami," she said in an Instagram statement.

© Instagram Kai is an avid golfer like her grandfather

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey."

She continued: "I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me."

"Last but not least, I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am super excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!"

To learn more about Donald's family, watch below...