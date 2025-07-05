Craig Melvin refuses to sit alongside Dylan Dreyer in revelation away from Today

Craig Melvin may sit happily beside Dylan Dreyer during the Third Hour of The Today Show, but his co-star revealed that traveling together tells a very different story.

Joined by Al Roker on Friday’s episode, the trio chatted about their favorite in-flight snacks. Dylan then shared an amusing anecdote about Al's travel habits, but before she got to it, she let slip an unexpected detail about her relationship with Craig. Dylan revealed that her co-star refuses to sit next to her when they travel on planes.

© NBC The trio were in hysterics

"You know because Al sits next to me because you won't," she said.

"Stop it," replied Craig.

Dylan then proceeded to explain how Al enjoys taking all the snacks from the flight attendants. "You know they come over and ask what you would like. And Al's just like [imitates grabbing snacks]."

© NBC Al steals all the snacks on the plane

In a bid to defend himself, the meteorologist replied: "I had two bags of Sunchips and I had two Biscoffs."

Craig and Dylan couldn’t contain their laughter – the two were in absolute hysterics.

"Why are you taking all the snacks?" asked Craig.

Al once again tried to defend himself against the accusations. "I don't take them all," he quipped.

© NBC Al attempted to defend his actions

"You take a lot," added Dylan.

Dylan then proceeded to share another anecdote about a time the trio flew back together from Orlando – and it appears Craig refused to sit next to her again. "There was that other flight, the one you [Craig] weren't sitting next to me. They brought you [Al] a sleeve of Biscoff," she shared.

Recalling the story, Craig chimed in with a hilarious detail. "We're flying back and all of a sudden the flight attendant comes down the aisle, not with one or two Biscoff cookies, but there were literally 50 packs. What does this guy do, he says 'Thank you very much.'"

Al then had his co-anchors in hysterics once again with his response. "Why would I insult the hospitality," he said.

© NBC The trio host the Third Hour

Dylan came up with a genius solution for what Al should do with all the cookies he receives on flights. "You know what you should do. This is what I think you should do with all those cookies. I think you should crumble them up and make a pie crust and bake like a lime pie," she said.

Unable to move past the topic, Craig made an interesting observation. "What really struck me about the whole thing was that it was as if that had been done before. Al Roker's here, take him his sleeve of cookies," he joked.

Al then wrapped up the conversation with the most iconic line. "It's good to be me," he said.