Craig Melvin embarrasses Dylan Dreyer over 'hideous' tattoo on Today Show

Craig Melvin just revealed a shocking detail about his Today co-host Dylan Dreyer on Friday's installment of the show. The NBC anchor revealed that the meteorologist has a secret tattoo and playfully tried to coax her into showing it live on air.

The hosts were joined on the Third Hour by singer Sebastián Yatra to discuss his new album Milagro. To commemorate his new body of musical work, Sebastián got a fresh tattoo. The singer then showed viewers the new piece of ink that was located on his foot. "I hope I don't have embarrassing socks on," he said.

© NBC Sebastián Yatra appeared on The Today Show

Sebastián opted for a pair of angel wings in black ink for his special tribute. "It represents those people in your life who are angels, even though they don't have wings. There's so many angels in our lives that don't have wings, but they're still angels," he explained.

Craig went on to reveal that he doesn’t have any tattoos himself, but playfully exposed his co-star's secret ink. "Dylan has a tattoo," he shared.

"I do," replied Dylan.

© NBC Sebastián's new tattoo

Craig then attempted to get his co-host to "show it" on air. "I can't show it right now, I'm wearing a one piece," said Dylan.

Clearly amused by the situation, Crag said: "It's a great tatt."

However, Dylan, who was visibly embarrassed, attempted to move the conversation forward. "It's a hideous tatt. Nobody needs to see it."

© NBC Craig teased Dylan over her tattoo

The meteorologist was in no position to show her hidden ink as she was wearing a black jumpsuit that featured a bateau neckline and flowing pants. Dylan's luscious blonde locks were styled into her signature bob while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

This isn't the first time Dylan has teased that she has tattoos – back in October 2023, the star got a temporary tattoo for Halloween. "So, I did a thing," she wrote on Instagram alongside what appeared to be a close-up of a tattoo. "We take Halloween very seriously at the Today Show," she added.

© John Nacion Dylan Dreyer transformed into Pink for Halloween

Dylan addressed the topic of tattoos when she spoke to HELLO! during the Halloween show. Dressed as Pink in a metallic bodysuit and pink jacket, Dylan shared that her sons were shocked by the fake snake tattoo on her leg.

"Calvin saw a photo of what I was going to wear and said 'Mommy, you're not going to wear pants?!' and then he saw the tattoo and was like 'What's going on right now?!'" she told us.