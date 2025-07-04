Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dylan Dreyer opens up about feeling 'last place' ahead of time away from Today
Dylan Dreyer© GC Images

The TV personality shares her three sons with her husband Brian Fichera

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Today show star Dylan Dreyer opened up about her "last place streak" in a social media post on Thursday, sharing insight into her upcoming appearance at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. 

The mother of three took to the green to practice her swing ahead of the three-day event, which will take her away from her role on the morning show as she heads to Nevada on July 11

Training run

dylan dreyer golfing© Instagram
Dylan showcased her form ahead of the American Century Championship

"My one round of practice before @acchampionship next week! Should be just enough to keep my last place streak going!!" Dylan quipped, alongside a photo of an ACC-branded cup in the foreground while she swung in the background, clad in a light-colored golfing outfit. 

Her fans ran to the comment section to show their support ahead of the tournament, with one writing, "You've got this, girl!! I have faith in you. Any place finish is a bonus. Just playing in that is so awesome!! Good luck!" while another sweetly added, "You're always first for us."

"Good luck Dylan! Cheering you on and best wishes for a great week!" said another, while a fourth cheered, "Go get 'em Dylan!!" 

Playing through the pain

dylan dreyer acc© Getty Images for American Centur
The 2025 tournament will be Dylan's seventh appearance

This will mark her seventh time competing at the event, and comes a year after she forged ahead with a sprained thumb. 

Speaking to People at the time, the meteorologist shared that she would "play through the pain", quipping that it might "help my game". 

"I am not missing this week for anything,' she added. The ACC raises money for local and national charities, attracting some of the biggest names in the business like Travis KelceSteph Curry and Miles Teller. 

Dylan's mission

Dylan Dreyer at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions golf competition© Instagram
The TV star wants to represent women on the course

Dylan shared how important it was to represent other women who may be intimidated by the bevy of men competing in the tournament.   

"It's awesome to be one of the women here. I've played this a couple timesvery pregnant. I think I got some sympathy points that way," she quipped to People. "But it's just fun for other women who are here as spectators and their kids, boys and girls alike, to see women out here because it's a very intimidating environment."

"These guys can play golf. They're star athletes, world-famous athletes, and I'm just kind of here," she added. "Even if you're not the best at something, put your heart and soul into it, have fun doing it…I'm here because it's fun and I've made friends along the way."

By her side

Dylan's husband Brian Fichera came along to the golf championship as her caddy
Brian is her caddy on the golf course

Dylan is not alone on the course, and often commissions her husband, Brian Fichera, to be her caddy. "It's really fun for him to be my caddy," she told HELLO! "He is truly my biggest fan. If I make a good shot, he's the first to jump up and down for me."

"He knows me so if I'm having a good round, he knows how to keep it doing," she explained. "He also knows how to snap me out of a bad round. He's the perfect caddy because he's in my head and he gets my mind right."

"Brian knows how to make me feel better," Dylan concluded. 

