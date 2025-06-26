Kelly Ripa's three children make big move away from parents

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' three children made a big decision after being "embarrassed" by their parents.

The family of five is very close and supportive of each other, but one thing Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, couldn't tolerate is the family's group chat name.

Embarrassing parents

During the latest episode of Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Lola joined her mom and shared some home truths with listeners.

The duo revealed that their group chat name is called "Fam Innit," because Kelly and Mark were "really into Top Boy, the TV show, and we just got into saying 'Fam Innit.'"

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Lola revealed she and her brothers were 'embarrassed' by the family's group chat name

Despite only five of them being in the chat, Lola and her brothers were so mortified by the name that they decided to start their own group chat without their parents.

"We're so embarrassed by that name that mom and dad came up with that Michael, Joaquin, and I have a group chat called 'Family, Isn't It?'" Lola shared.

While they may not agree with everything their parents do, Kelly and Mark are the first people Lola will turn to when she's in a crisis.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly and Mark's kids made their own group chat

During their conversation, Lola explained how she leaned on them when she was experiencing a personal struggle during her first year at NYU.

"For me, when I went to university my first year, I was not happy at all," she explained. "And also, it's so hard because your other friends that you grew up with in high school are also going through the same thing. They're at a new school for the first time and you don't really wanna bother them.

"But I was going through a bit of a thing and I really felt like the only people I could speak to were my parents," she continued.

© Instagram Lola leaned on her parents when she struggled at NYU

"Like most cases, when you're growing up, your parents always telling you, 'When you're older you're gonna wish you listened to me'. And there's so many times in my life where I'm now like, oh my God, I completely get it."

Lola added that she "didn't really want anyone else's opinion but my parents'" at the time, and leaned on them more than ever.

"You know that your parents actually in most cases – and it's really sad if this is not the case – but in most cases, your parents actually have your best interest at heart," she explained.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark are very close with their kids

Lola emphasized the importance of parents growing alongside their children, too, and giving them the space to blossom.

"I think parents have to grow as well and understand that when your child is an adult, now we can make our own decisions for ourselves. And live with them," she concluded.

Kelly and Mark raised their three children in New York City during the height of their fame, and despite their privileged upbringing, they are all incredibly down-to-earth and hold strong work ethics.

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark are now empty nesters

The couple became empty nesters in 2021 when their youngest son, Joaquin, moved out of the family home to attend the University of Michigan, where he graduated in May.

Their oldest son, Michael, lives nearby in Brooklyn, while Lola splits her time between New York City and London.