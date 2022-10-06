Kelly Ripa is living with her parents - here's the sweet reason why The star is married to Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has a happy marriage and three children who have all now flown the nest, however, she currently has an extra couple of guests in her palatial New York townhouse... her parents.

The star has had a role reversal with her mom, Esther, and dad, Joseph, now living with her and husband, Mark Consuelos.

Kelly addressed the shift in living situations while promoting her debut book, Live Wire, in NYC when she told guests the reason behind the move.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa calls her father a 'breakout' star

The mom-of-three explained that due to her mom's recent heart surgery, her parents had opted to temporarily call Kelly's pad, their home.

And with a price tag of $27million, we're pretty sure they'll feel very comfortable indeed.

She added more details on Late Night With Seth Meyers, when she said: "We were kind of empty nesters and then my mom had heart surgery. So now we're living with my parents. And Mark's like, 'That didn't take long.' The nest is full again but with older people."

Esther underwent a heart procedure in September and while Kelly said she "did great," it's comforting for the star to be able to ensure her mom is taken good care of.

Kelly's parents are staying with her in New York

When chatting on her show Live with Kelly and Ryan though, Kelly did admit her mom was the "worst patient," but added an adorable post-surgery story about her parents.

At the time, Kelly told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest: "I will say this, we were [at the hospital] late last night and very early this morning. My mom was wearing this turban, if you will, a wrap on her head, and she wouldn’t wear it into surgery.

"They don’t allow that. And this morning I see that my mom was sporting the chicest French girl bob I’ve ever seen."

Kelly and Mark are empty-nesters now their children have left home

She then surprised viewers by revealing the man behind the haircut was her dad.

"She goes, ‘Ugh, I didn’t want to deal with it. I didn’t want to deal with having to worry about my hair, so I had your father cut it with the kitchen scissors,'” she said. “My dad has missed his calling as a hairstylist."

