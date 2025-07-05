Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher brave the heat during Italian vacation in rare photos together

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher always dress the part. The couple stepped out amid the Italian heat while on vacation dressed in their summer gear.

Mila wore a patterned summer dress and carried a fan to keep herself cool. Ashton opted for a white, short sleeved button up, orange shorts, and a baseball hat. The Black Swan star also wore a pair of sunglasses and a tan crossbody bag as she enjoyed the Italian city. The pair walked with friends along the water.

Their trip coincides with their tenth wedding anniversary. Ashton and Mila married on July 4, 2015 at the Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California. While they have been friends since meeting on That '70s Show in 1998, they began dating in 2012.

© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Mila and Ashton enjoying their time in Venice

Mila and Ashton share two children, their daughter Wyatt, 10, and son Dimitri, 8. Like many other A-list parents, they choose to not share photos of their children publicly.

"We don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice," Ashton said in a 2017 interview with Thrive Global Podcast with iHeartRadio. "My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that."

Ashton and Mila's love story

© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Mila perfected summer wear

When Mila and Ashton met in 1998, she said there were "no feelings whatsoever" while appearing on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

"It's the weirdest story that nobody believes, but it's the God's honest truth," the Bad Moms actress said. "You know, he and I talk about it and we're like, 'God.'"

Even so, their '70s Show co-star, Debra Jo Rupp, claimed there was a spark.

© Getty Ashton and Mila love basketball

"There was this little reunion, and I remember watching it," she told Access Hollywood in January 2023. "It was quite a while after '70s Show had ended, and there was kind of a little spark thing that was happening with Mila and Ashton. I caught that – I absolutely caught that."

Ashton and Mila found their way to each other after public relationships. Ashton married Demi Moore in 2005, and after six years together, the two divorced. Mila dated actor, Macaulay Culkin for eight years, splitting the same year Ashton divorced Demi.

While at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in 2012, the two reunited.

"I was looking around, and there was a really beautiful man from the back," Mila remembered in a later interview on WTF with Marc Maron. "I was literally like, 'Oh, he's kinda hot' … and then he turned around, and I was like, 'Oh my god, it's Kutch.'"

The couple got engaged in 2014 and welcomed their daughter Wyatt later that year. A few years later, they welcomed Dimitri.

© Getty Ashton and Mila are notoriously private

Mila and Ashton love being parents. While on the Teach Me Something New podcast, Mila shared: "I think we're very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself."

While the two took a long time to find each other, they seem to be enjoying every minute. Happy tenth anniversary, Mila and Ashton!