Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis step out in coordinated outfits following luxe family getaway to Rome
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures© Getty Images

The Two and a Half Men actor shares two children with his wife

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
48 minutes ago
Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, have a knack for perfectly syncing their style choices when it comes to enjoying a romantic date. The couple's coordinated sartorial agendas were out in full force as they indulged in a visit to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

The That '70s Show co-stars twinned in stylish denim ensembles as they each cut a casual look while strolling through the area. Mila oozed effortless chic in a pair of beige cargo pants and a cropped blue denim jacket. The look was layered over a simple black T-shirt and paired with navy sneakers adorned with white laces. 

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis exit from The Beverly Hills Hotel© BACKGRID
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped out in coordinated ensembles

The 41-year-old kept a low profile by concealing her eyes with a pair of black aviator sunglasses. Mila's luscious brunette locks were swept back into a ponytail, and  she opted for minimal makeup. 

Meanwhile, the actress's husband stood tall next to her in a pair of light-wash jeans and a gray sweatshirt. The look was accessorized with a brown leather belt and a pair of gray sneakers. 

Ashton and Mila photographed on romantic stroll© BACKGRID
Ashton and Mila enjoyed a romantic stroll

Rome getaway

The couples' outing comes after they embraced a touch of la dolce vita during their Roman holiday with their two children – Wyatt, 10, and Dimitri, eight, last month. The family was seen soaking in the sights as they explored the Colosseum, Roman Forum, Trevi Fountain, and Pantheon.

Mila and Ashton even coordinated their outfits during their European getaway as they twinned in dark pants, gray tops, and white sneakers. 

The family’s trip perfectly aligned with Ashton’s filming schedule in Italy for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming drama The Beauty. The series boasts a star-studded cast, with the likes of Evan Peters, Jeremy Pope and Anthony Ramos set to grace the screen.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever poses for pictures with Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and their kids after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 78-73 to win a WNBA basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, May 24, 2024© Getty
The couple share two children

The couple are set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this year, however, Mila revealed that they have no immediate plans for the big day. "It's only 10 years," she told E! News in October. "It's not really that long. I look at my parents, and they've been together for 50. That's long." 

The Black Swan star opened up about the secret to her successful marriage with the fellow actor. "I still feel like we're very young and we feel very young," she explained.

"I think that's where the spark is."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed© Getty Images
The couple tied the knot in 2015

She continued: "We laugh at everything."

Ashton has previously gushed over fatherhood and the love nest he has created with his wife. In an interview with E! News in 2023, he shared: "The dream role is the role I play as a father and a husband."

"My life is so good. I love spending time with my kids. I love my wife so much. I'm the most fortunate human being that I know, and I could take all my problems, put them in the middle of the room with everybody else on the planet's problems, and I'd go get mine back because I love my problems and I love my joys."

