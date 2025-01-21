Mila Kunis debuts major hair transformation during stroll with husband Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis just traded her signature raven tresses in favor of a warmer winter hue while enjoying a daytime stroll with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, in West Hollywood.

© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID Mila Kunis debuted her muted auburn locks

The Friends with Benefits actress opted for this season's most coveted hair color – muted auburn. The rich mahogany shade blends tones of soft copper, natural chestnut, and a cinnamon hue, making it the perfect seasonal choice as we transition from the darkness of winter into the warmth of spring.

The 41-year-old allowed her new locks to do all the talking as she donned a casual outfit with a camel trench coat layered over a gray sweater and black leggings. To complete her comfy on-the-go look, the actress sported a pair of white Adidas socks and trainers.

© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID The couple share two children

It is currently unknown whether Mila's hair color change is courtesy of a new role. The star is no stranger to switching up her roots for a project, having dyed her hair bleach blonde and turquoise back in 2019 for her role in Four Good Days.

Meanwhile, Ashton opted for a smarter look as he wore a pair of black tailored pants and a grey blazer layered over a pale blue shirt. The 46-year-old also sported an LA Dodgers blue baseball cap for the outing.

© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID The hair color blends shades of copper, chestnut, and cinnamon

Mila isn't the first star to debut the hot hair hue, with the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet featuring a slew of celebrities debuting their new tresses. Zendaya's auburn locks perfectly complimented her custom copper Louis Vuitton gown, while Michelle Yeoh opted for the color with a blunt fringe courtesy of Renato Campora. It wasn't only Ayo Edebiri's oversized Loewe suit that channeled Julia Roberts' 47th Annual Golden Globe Awards look, as her shiny auburn locks were also used to reference the '90s icon.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Zendaya also opted for this seasons hottest hair color at 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2015, share two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, ten, and son Dimitri Portwood, eight. Mila and Ashton often keep their kids out of the spotlight, however the Two and a Half Men star was recently spotted earlier this month with his son in Inglewood, California, attending Monday Night RAW at the Intuit Dome, WWE's flagship show.

For the event, Ashton donned a University of Iowa Hawkeyes t-shirt and cap, while Dimitri wore a sports jersey with a black bomber jacket.

© Getty Images Dimitri is the spitting image of his father

In a recent interview with E! News, Mila opened up about their decade long marriage. She said: "I still feel like we're young and we feel very young. I think that's where the spark is. We laugh at everything."

"It's not really that long. I look at my parents, and they've been together for 50. That's long," she added.