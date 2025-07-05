Amy Robach ditches T.J Holmes during sun-soaked vacation to share selfies with lookalike daughters

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation abroad as they soak up the sun during the summer... but they're not alone.

The couple are in Turks and Caicos on vacation along with Amy's daughters, Ava and Annie.

They appear to be having a wonderful time with Amy sharing snapshots on Instagram, giving a glimpse into their idyllic getaway.

Amy revealed her grown children had gone with them when she shared a series of snapshots of the trio drinking cocktails. They were beachside and looked sun kissed as they posed for the camera.

Lookalikes

© Instagram Amy posed for photos with her daughters on vacation

The resemblance between Amy and her oldest was undeniable as they flashed their matching smiles. Annie gave a pout and stood between her sister and mom.

She shares both of her children with her first husband Tim McIntosh, to whom she was married from 1996 to 2009, before marrying ex-husband Andrew Shue the following year.

© Getty Images for ADAPT Leadershi Amy with her ex Andrew

Their relationship ended in 2022 and Amy and T.J. sparked up a romance, which has been going strong ever since.

Empty nester

Amy became an empty-nester in 2024 when her youngest left home for college in Boulder, Colorado.

© Getty Images Amy and TJ have been together since 2022

The mother-daughter duo opened up about Annie's departure from NYC when she was a guest on her mom and T.J.'s podcast. "This is a very difficult time of transition, I think I have been scared about it for the last year," Amy confessed at the time, before adding: "Especially with the trajectory of my life, the one thing that's stayed the same, the one thing that's never wavered, is my relationship with my children."

© Instagram Enjoying their vacation

Weighing in, Annie shared: "I'm excited, I don't know, I'm sad for you, but I think you'll have a good time," and Amy noted: "I don't want to put the guilt of that on you, because I was telling you my mom was a wreck when I went to school."

Annie then explained the things she was most excited for and quipped: "I love all my friends, don't get me wrong, but I think just like new characters in my life, and especially in Boulder, hiking, skiing, all the outdoor activities. Living in New York, you don't really do that as much, so that will be exciting."