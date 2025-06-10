Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue is beaming in new photo during special family reunion

Amy Robach was married to Andrew Shue for over a decade, and the couple helped to raise each other's children during this time.

The former GMA star and Melrose Place actor separated after 12 years of marriage in 2022, with Amy finding love with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, and Andrew striking a romance with T.J.'s ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig.

Andrew is still very much part of Amy's daughter's lives, however, and was recently pictured in a joyful photo while supporting her firstborn Ava, 22, at her final show in NYC.

© Instagram Amy Robach's ex Andrew Shue posing with a bouquet of flowers

Ava - a performing arts graduate - had shared a picture of Andrew and his son - both holding bouquets of flowers while standing in an empty theatre.

She accompanied the sweet snapshot with a love heart emoji and a crying face emoji. Andrew shares three sons - Nate born in 1996, Aidan born in 1999 and Wyatt born in 2004, with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Amy and Andrew were married for 12 years

Amy, meanwhile, shares daughters Ava and Annalise, 19, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

The former couple's split and new relationships have hit headlines over the past few years. Just a year after Amy and T.J. were first spotted together in public - before it had been announced that the star had split from her husband - Andrew and Marilee's romance was revealed via Page Six in December 2023.

The publication reported that they had started dating last summer following Amy and T.J.'s romance going public, and were getting ready for their first anniversary together.

© Getty Andrew Shue is now dating Marilee Fiebig

They have since been pictured out in public together on a handful of occasions. Their debut red carpet appearance was in December 2024, as they stepped out at the Hall Des Lumieres in New York City for the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala.

Andrew also offered a rare personal update a few months prior to this. Speaking on Melrose Place rewatch podcast Still the Place in August 2024, the actor told hosts Laura Layton, Courtney Thorne Smith, and Daphne Zuniga that he's "doing very well".

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Amy with her boyfriend T.J. Holmes

He added: "I am very happy. My kids are all great, and I'm working on a project." Amy and T.J. faced a lot of challenges when news of their relationship first came out in the public domain.

The pair were pictured kissing in late 2022, and despite having already separated from their respective partners, it was reported that they were having an affair, and consequently they both lost their jobs on GMA3.

© Instagram Amy with her daughters Ava and Annalise

A year later - and after keeping a low profile for most of 2023 - the couple returned to the spotlight to tell their story for the first time. They announced that they were starting a podcast, Amy & T.J. and used the platform to talk about the speculation they faced.

During the chat, Amy insisted that their relationship was unfairly portrayed as a scandal. "They outed our relationship. They didn't out an affair.

They didn't out cheating," she emphasized. "They outed a relationship that, yes, we wanted to keep private until our divorces were finalized. But we were well into the process of our divorce, and we thought we had a right—or at least an option— to have a few months of privacy while we were putting all of our affairs in order."