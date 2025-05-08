Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes make big announcement amid 'mistakes' and 'lots of errors' 

As if they aren't busy enough, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have just added to their schedule.

The pair announced they're embarking on a new venture and their complicated relationship history will play a big part in it.

Amy and T.J. were famously fired from their positions at GMA when their extramarital romance was made public in 2022.

But they've since built their successful Amy & T.J. podcast and their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength.

© Getty Images They pair have new venture together

So much so that they'll be answering people's questions about love in a weekly column starting next month.

"We’re here to be the face of life is messy," Amy told Yahoo. "Love is messy."

They'll address the tricky moments in relationships and offer up advice in Ask Amy & T.J. a column for Yahoo, debuting on June 9.

© Getty Images They'll help others with their relationship problems

"I feel like we've become experienced relationship veterans because we've had a lot of trial and error," Amy confessed, before T.J. added: "A LOT of errors". Amy said that it's these that have helped them learn. "I think you really, truly learn when you make mistakes; when there are problems, even failures," she quipped. "And we have learned significantly."

Amy and her longtime husband, Andrew Shue split after 12 years of marriage, and T.J. and his wife, Marilee Fiebig called time after the same amount of time.

© ABC via Getty Images They've carved out a new life since GMA

Ironically, Andrew and Marilee are now a couple.

Amy is a mom to two daughters, while T.J. has a daughter with Marilee.

© Getty Marilee and Andrew are now a couple

"We are not here to say we have it all figured out," Amy admitted openly. "We're still learning, we're still fighting, we're still growing, we're still evolving — but being open and honest about the fact that it isn't perfect, I think, is a huge starting point."

T.J. added: "What it boils down to is that ours is a story people can relate to. I think it's a more attainable goal for people in relationships to get where we got: We went through hell and then realized on the other side, I'm gonna be OK, and this relationship is worth fighting for."