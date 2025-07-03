Amy Robach shares jaw-dropping poolside snap — with an unexpected partner

Amy Robach has been living her best life while enjoying her vacation. The TV host posted a carousel to her social media page, providing her more than 601,000 followers a glimpse into how she's spending her time off.

She shared a selfie of herself and her "vacation friend" who she discovered after her morning run in Turks and Caicos.

Her newest hangout buddy was a chill white and gray cat who sat poolside with her on the lounge chair in her main picture. The second photo featured the cat in front of the beautiful turquoise pool, with surrounding greenery. The podcast host also added a picture of her laptop by the pool to her stories, to showcase that she plays hard and works hard.

© Instagram Amy took a selfie with her new "vacation friend"

This isn't the first time that Amy has posted a poolside picture. Back in March, she posted another carousel of herself sunbathing in her bikini, taking in the sunset and going out for dinner in a festive dress.

She captioned the post: "Little working while vacationing trip, where we actually got to have morning runs after our Morning Run Podcasts."

However, during that trip, the TV star wasn't with the cat, but rather with her partner, T.J. Holmes. The couple was seen taking a lovely selfie by the water and enjoying a secluded beach.

© Instagram An adorable cat showed up poolside by Amy

The pair host their podcast Amy and T.J. and have been together since 2022. Amy recalled their journey from first having a strong friendship to slowly becoming more romantic over time.

She shared during their podcast episode: "We had been in the trenches together on television, in a very high-stress situation in the network newsroom, and we had been there for each other in our darkest moments. We started leaning on each other in so many emotional ways. And it was just [that] there was such a depth to what we had. It was so different than anything I've ever experienced."

A big reason why she believes their relationship has been successful is because they took the time to just be friends before taking that risk towards love.

© Instagram Amy shared her selfie with T.J. from their last vacation

Amy explained: "I don't [think] I ever, like, touched [T.J.'s] hand. We never held hands. There was nothing physical. And I never in my life could have imagined feeling that kind of love for someone where it never started out as lust. It was just this deep foundation of friendship, love, respect."

The TV host first realized that she had developed huge feelings for T.J. back in 2013, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The traumatizing news served as a "huge role," as to why she decided to pursue him romantically.

© Instagram The couple were all smiles during their time off

She recalled: "I asked myself, if your cancer came back, and you knew you had one year to live, how would you spend it? And it wasn't even close. I would spend it with T.J."

Amy grew certain that she didn't want to live life with any regrets or "what ifs," and she took her own advice which she proudly shared with other survivors.

The podcast host added: "I have preached, and I've given speeches to breast cancer survivors, and anyone who's gone through anything life-threatening or had anything where you thought you might die, whatever it is. You learn that tomorrow is not guaranteed."