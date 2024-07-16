Jennifer Hudson may find herself officially off the market one day after her boyfriend, Common, dropped a huge hint at a possible engagement.

The 52-year-old rapper and Jennifer, 42, confirmed their romance in January after months of speculation and their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength.

After previously admitting that Jennifer has turned him into the "marrying type", he revealed there could certainly be wedding bells in their future.

"If I'm going to get married, it's to her," Common said on The Breakfast Club. "That's simple as that."

He added: "This is definitely – with all due respect to all the women I've dated 'cause it's all love – but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship. When you're with somebody who's from where you're from, it's a different kind of connection, too."

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common sparked dating rumors in July 2022

The couple have been more open about their relationship ever since they confirmed it during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show back in January.

"I'm in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I've ever met in life," he said with pride. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."

© Getty Images Common would marry Jennifer

While he didn't refer to Jennifer by name, he made it abundantly clear who he was discussing: "But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT, she had to win an Oscar on her first movie, she had to get her own talk show."

He added: "This relationship is a happy place for me. For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy," the Selma actor continued. "I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

© Getty Images Jennifer turned Common into the 'marrying type'

This is not the first time Common has addressed the topic of marriage with Jennifer. During an appearance on Today in January, Hoda Kotb asked Common if he is the marrying type.

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I've done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," he replied. "I'm capable and have the capacity. At some point in my life, I may want to do that.

© The Jennifer Hudson Show The couple confirmed their romance in January 2024

"I would know when the right time is and I think, for me, everything is divine, like, I work from that discernment that when God speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit, so when I will feel that, I will communicate that with that person and if she's feeling that, then why not?"

Common has a decorated dating history and was previously in a relationship with Eryka Badu, whom he called his "first love". He has also had relationships with actress Taraji P. Hensen and Serena Williams.

© Getty Images Common with daughter Omoye Assata Lynn

He is also a father to his daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn, 27, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Kim Jones, who he split from in 2008.

Jennifer was previously in a relationship with ex-fiancé David Otunga for 10 years. They began dating in 2007 and got engaged a year later. In 2009, they welcomed their son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., 14, but they split eight years later.