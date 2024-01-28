Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common teases marriage amid blossoming romance: 'Why not?'

Are wedding bells ringing for Jennifer Hudson and Common? It appears a walk down the aisle isn't out of the question, at least not for him.

Though it took the couple several months to confirm their romance following over a year of speculation, now the rapper isn't holding back when it comes to expressing his love for his Oscar-winning girlfriend.

After decades of friendship, the rapper, 51, and the singer, 42, made their hard-launch during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January, and the next step just might be a wedding.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today Show last week, Common – whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn – opened up about his recently changed view on marriage.

He has never been married, though he shares daughter Omoye Assata Lynn, born in 1997, with ex-fiancée Kim Jones. He was also in a brief relationship with comedian Tiffany Haddish until 2021.

Asked by Hoda whether he is the "marrying type," he declared: "I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," explaining: "I am the type that, I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is."

© Getty Jennifer and Common confirmed their relationship in January

He noted: "For me, everything is divine," and added: "I work from that discernment that God speaks – when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit."

The Grammy winner ultimately said: "So when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?"

© Getty The two were friends for years before they started dating

Common was also put on the hot seat the same week by his very own girlfriend Jennifer, when the two decided to confirm their relationship while on her show.

"Let's get down to business, Mr. Common," Jennifer started, before cheekily asking him: "I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

© Getty Jennifer and Common in 2017

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and coyly revealed it was Jennifer when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

Jennifer achieved the coveted EGOT status (reserved for recipients of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award) in 2022, when she won a Tony for her role as co-producer of "A Strange Loop," which won best musical that year.

