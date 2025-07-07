Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ben Shelton's sister gets booed at Wimbledon — watch why
Ben Shelton celebrates during the match against Lorenzo Sonego on day eight of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Monday July 7, 2025© Getty

The American tennis star was hoping his sister could get more PTO

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Ben Shelton really doesn't want his "lucky charm" to leave his side!

Over the weekend, the American tennis star defeated Hungarian Márton Fucsovics in the third round of Wimbledon in straight sets.

After the game, the 22-year-old Atlanta native took a moment to give a shout-out to his support system, and his sister Emma Shelton got some boos from the crowd after it was revealed she had to leave England earlier than hoped to make it back to her job at Morgan Stanley on Monday. Watch the moment below.

WATCH: Ben Shelton's sister Emma gets booed at Wimbledon

Ben's wishes for his sister to stay appear to have been answered however, and he later shared a video to his Instagram Stories revealing that she gets to stay another week. "Shout out Morgan Stanley," he said with a smile.

Ben and Emma's parents are Bryan Shelton, formerly the Florida Gators men's tennis coach, and Lisa Witsken Shelton, who was also a highly ranked junior tennis player.

Trinity Rodman girlfriend of Ben Shelton with Emma Shelton (right) on day six of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Saturday July 5, 2025© Getty
Ben's girlfriend Trinity also lamented that Emma had to leave

Earlier this year, he confirmed he was in a relationship with none other than Trinity Rodman, a soccer player for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League, and former Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman's daughter with ex-wife Michelle Moyer.

