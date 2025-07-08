Christine Lampard's doppelganger daughter Patricia has the longest curls in rare footage

TV presenter Christine Lampard sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday when she posted the sweetest video documenting some of her recent summer highlights.

The montage of clips, which were posted to Instagram, featured an array of wholesome family moments, including meals out, birthday celebrations for Frank, tranquil moments by the sea, and oceanside drinks.

"Life lately though my [camera emoji]", Christine wrote in her caption.

Christine and Frank's two children nonetheless stole the show thanks to their sweet antics and tumbling curls. Although the famous couple tend to keep their children out of the spotlight, Loose Women presenter Christine occasionally shares snapshots and footage on her social media pages.

In one heartwarming clip, Freddie and Patricia looked so sweet as they enjoyed a quiet moment beside the water with their father, while a second image showed Freddie posing with one arm around Frank's shoulder as the family enjoyed a candlelit dinner.

© Instagram Freddie shared a sweet moment with his father, Frank

Elsewhere, their eldest child, Patricia, showed off her ultra-long ringlets as she gazed through a plane window.

© Instagram Patricia rocked seriously long curls in wholesome family footage

Christine's fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Lovely place and lovely photos of you all", while a second noted: "Omg babies are children already!" and a third commented: "This is so beautiful!! Glad to see you and your family have been enjoying yourselves."

Blended family life

Christine and Frank have been married since 2015 and are doting parents to Patricia, whom they welcomed in 2018, and Freddie, who came into the world in 2021.

Presenter Christine is also a stepmother to Frank's two daughters Isla and Luna, from his previous relationship with model, Elen Rivas.

© Getty Images Christine shares a close bond with Frank's daughters Isla and Luna

Opening up about her blended family, Christine previously gushed to Fabulous magazine: "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

She went on to say: "Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

© Getty Images Frank Lampard and Christine Lampard walked down the aisle in 2015

Loved-up couple Christine and Frank started dating in 2009 before going on to tie the knot in 2015 at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge, London. They held their reception at The Arts Club.

On her big day, Christine looked every inch the quintessential bride in a stunning lace gown designed by Suzanne Neville. She wore her chestnut locks in a sleek chignon, and rounded off her look with a pair of diamond drop earrings.