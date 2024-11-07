Christine Lampard's 'pure joy' with rarely-seen son Freddie

Loose Women star Christine Lampard delighted fans on Wednesday when she shared a precious new snapshot of her curly-haired son Freddie.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two uploaded a picture of her little one gazing at an impressive display of festive sweet treats featuring chocolate coins, candy canes, iced cookies and a ginormous gingerbread house piped with white frosting.

© Instagram Freddie appeared in his element as he gazed at an impressive food display

In the snap, Freddie, whom Christine and Frankwelcomed in 2021, looked so sweet clutching a large iced gingerbread man plucked from the towering display. While his face was hidden from view, Christine ensured that her son's adorable curls were on full display.

In her caption, she noted: "Pure joy" followed by a starry-eyed emoji.

© Instagram Freddie and Patricia share the sweetest bond

Her fans and friends flocked to the comments section with heartwarming messages. "Gorgeous picture," noted one, while a second chimed in: "That’s a sight a child never forgets," and a third added: "The hair," followed by a red heart emoji.

Christine and former footballer Frank walked down the aisle in 2015 after crossing paths at the Pride of Britain Awards where they were introduced via Piers Morgan.

Musing on their chance encounter, the TV star said on Pride of Britain Life Changing Stories podcast: "Then Frank decided last minute - so technically neither of us was meant to be there at all. It turned out our tables were beside one another. A couple of people claim they were the reason we met."

© Getty Images Christine and Frank tied the knot in 2015

After a whirlwind romance, they went on to welcome daughter Patricia in 2018 and youngest Freddie in 2021.

Aside from Patricia and Freddie, Christine is also a doting stepmother to Frank's two daughters Isla, 18, and Luna, 16, from his past relationship with Elen Rivas.

© Getty Images Christine Lampard met Frank's daughters when they were both aged under 5

The blended family share the sweetest bond, with Christine telling Woman & Home magazine: "My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever. You can see them show off a little bit when they're around."

Find out more about their family life in the video below...

Elsewhere she told the publication: "Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don't remember life before it now. When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four - now they're 16 and almost 18, and have just taken their GCSEs and A Levels."

Christine and Frank don't appear to be in any rush to expand their brood. When asked by the Sunday Telegraph whether the couple had plans to expand their family, Christine replied: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck."