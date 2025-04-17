Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christine Lampard's curly-haired children are her carbon copies in new photo
christine lampard in awards in cut-out dress© Alamy Stock Photo

The Loose Women presenter shares two children with her footballer husband Frank 

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Loose Women star Christine Lampard has shared an adorable new picture of her two children, Patricia and Freddie.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 46-year-old uploaded a snapshot that showed her little ones sweetly peering over a metal gate to admire a cluster of ducks and a never-ending pond beyond.

brother and sister looking at ducks and pond © Instagram
Patricia and Freddie looked so adorable with their matching curls

Patricia, six, looked so precious in the picture wearing a candy cane pink T-shirt and a matching pink scrunchie which she wore in her brunette curls. Freddie, meanwhile, melted hearts in a two-tone tracksuit set as he rested his arms on the gate.

brother and sister enjoying walk© Instagram
Freddie and Patricia share the sweetest bond

He also rocked a mop of adorable curls - a trait inherited from his famous mother who sports gorgeous natural ringlets.

Elsewhere, the TV star shared a sweet picture of a colourful duck with its fluffy gosling. For an Easter twist, she added a heart GIF constructed from teeny multicoloured eggs.

Christine shares Patricia and Freddie with her husband, Frank. The pair have been married since 2015 and welcomed their two children in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

Former footballer Frank is also a proud dad to teenage daughters Isla and Luna from a previous relationship. Christine has spoken about her role as a stepmother and has long waxed lyrical about their blended family set-up.

frank and christine lampard at sports gives back awards© Getty Images
Christine and Frank have been married since 2015

During an interview with Fabulous magazine, the broadcaster said of her two little ones: "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

Christine shared this adorable photo of Freddie and Patricia in their football kits© Instagram
The pair welcomed Patricia and Freddie in 2018 and 2021 respectively

She went on to say: "Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

Meanwhile, during a chat with Woman & Home, Christine shared: "When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four - now they're 16 and almost 18, and have just taken their GCSEs and A Levels." 

christine lampard frank lampard daughters with obe © Getty Images
Christine Lampard met Frank's daughters when they were both aged under 5

She also previously told the Sun: "We are in such a different place now. For me, it was all about being their friend and being there when they needed you to be there. That was it."

Lovebirds Frank and Christine began dating in 2009 and six years later tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in London. The family now reside in the capital in their beautiful £10 million home.

