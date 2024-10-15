Christine Lampard's son Freddie is dad Frank's mini-me in heart-melting picture

Loose Women star Christine Lampard delighted fans on Tuesday with the sweetest snapshot of her son, Freddie.

The charming picture, which Christine shared to Instagram, showed Freddie, three, dressed in a navy football top, white sports shorts and teeny football boots. Seemingly taking after his football star father, the youngster also had a matching blue football with him as he picked his way across a leaf-strewn field.

© Instagram Freddie looked so sweet dressed in football gear

Much like his older sister, Patricia, Freddie could also be seen rocking an unruly mop of brunette curls – a trait inherited from their mother, Christine.

In her caption, the mother-of-two penned: "Standing out @franklampard."

© Instagram The presenter shares two children with her husband Frank

Christine's fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartwarming messages. "Can't beat these treasured moments," wrote one, while a second noted: "I can't believe how grown-up your children have got beautiful," and a third chimed in: "Once a blue always a blue," in reference to Frank's former team, Chelsea F.C.

Christine and Frank tied the knot in December 2015 and later welcomed Patricia in 2018 and youngest Freddie in 2021.

Aside from Patricia and Freddie, Christine is also a doting stepmother to Frank's two daughters Isla, 18, and Luna, 16, from his past relationship with Elen Rivas.

The blended family share the sweetest bond, with Christine telling Woman & Home magazine: "My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever. You can see them show off a little bit when they're around."

Elsewhere she told the publication: "Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don't remember life before it now. When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four - now they're 16 and almost 18, and have just taken their GCSEs and A Levels."

© Getty Images Christine and Frank tied the knot in 2015

Christine's family update comes after she shared a major career update. Earlier this month, it was announced that the presenter will take on a new hosting role for a podcast titled Not Just Football.

Frank Lampard's wife will join sports presenters Kelly Cates and Hayley McQueen, with the trio joining forces to discuss various football-related topics with fresh spins.

© Shutterstock The Loose Women star is set to join a new podcast

Speaking about joining the podcast, Christine said: "I am really delighted to be joining this new show. I love diving into all the hot topics of the moment, especially when it comes to football.

"It's a sport that connects people from all walks of life, whether you're a diehard fan or just someone who enjoys the energy of a big game. It's a huge part of my life and I can't wait to share that passion and spark great conversations, as part of this new project with Hayley and Kelly."