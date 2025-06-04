Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia is her double with mermaid hair

Loose Women star Christine Lampard has shared an adorable family update featuring her mini-me children, Patricia and Freddie.

In a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the presenter uploaded a montage of video clips and snapshots taken during her family's half-term break.

Amongst the images, Christine, 46, included dramatic pictures of a sunset, clips of frozen cocktails adorned with strawberries, and a heartwarming image of Freddie copying his dad Frank's pose at the dinner table.

Elsewhere, she added the sweetest picture of her little girl channelling her inner mermaid clad in a bright pink mermaid tail and pink goggles. The youngster appeared in her element as she glided through an outdoor pool topped with pink floats.

Christine's daughter was also seen soaking up a mermaid show, with the youngster mimicking a heart-shaped pose as she watched on. While the youngster's face was concealed from view, Patricia, whom Christine and Frank welcomed in 2018, was seen rocking a headful of seriously long mermaid-esque waves.

"A half term dose of sunshine and mermaids [sun emoji] @franklampard", the mother-of-two wrote in her caption.

© Instagram Freddie and Patricia have the same curly hair as their mother

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with touching messages. "Looks perfect", noted one, while a second remarked: "Gorgeous!" and a third commented: "Aw mermaids are the best".

Blended family life

Christine and former footballer Frank tied the knot in 2015 and went on to welcome their two children in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

© Getty Images The couple share two children together

They share a blended family, as Frank, 46, is also a doting father to teenage daughters Isla and Luna from a previous relationship.

While the couple tend to keep their family life out of the spotlight, Christine has previously spoken about her role as stepmother to Frank's daughters.

© Getty Images Christine Lampard met Frank's daughters when they were both aged under 5

During an interview with Fabulous magazine, the broadcaster said: "Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

Meanwhile, during a chat with The Sun, she shared: "It’s hard for all parties, that’s the truth. It can be difficult when there is emotion involved.

© Instagram Christine's children share the sweetest bond

"You have to navigate everyone's feelings and not just think about yourself in order to try to make it a happy ship."

She added: "I think the priority is the children – that’s all I ever cared about. I had a very good relationship with them in the role that I was in".

Loved-up couple Christine and Frank are raising their brood in a stunning London home. They have transformed the property into a colourful haven, complete with a modern kitchen, a plush living room and a beautiful garden boasting a patio area.