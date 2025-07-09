Clint Eastwood's pregnant daughter makes glamorous red carpet appearance with son

Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca Eastwood made a stunning appearance at the premiere of Superman on Monday, accompanied by her adorable son Titan and her partner Alexander Wraith.

Francesca was glowing in a baby pink silk gown that showcased her growing baby bump, with the 31-year-old opting to wear her strawberry-blonde hair in gentle waves down her back.

She wore a bright pink lip with rosy cheeks and subtle eye makeup, adding chunky gold earrings to complete the look.

Alexander looked suave in a green button-up shirt with beige trousers and black boots, while their son matched with his dad, swapping out the boots for red sneakers and large black sunglasses.

Baby on board

© WireImage Francesca looked stunning on the red carpet

The actress couldn't have looked happier after announcing her second pregnancy in May via a touching social media post.

She shared a series of photos of her baby bump to Instagram, alongside a snap of Titan eating a cookie as she looked on fondly.

"Wearing the dress my mom wore more pregnant with me @francesfisher," she wrote in the caption, after sharing a picture of her mother and father together in the '90s.

© FilmMagic She was joined by her partner and their son Titan

Clint and his then-partner Frances Fisher welcomed Francesca in 1993 after three years of dating.

They starred in the 1992 film Unforgiven together, which the legendary actor also directed; the flick went on the win four Academy Awards.

The pair split in 1995, yet remained close friends and peacefully co-parented their daughter over the years.

Family forever

© Paul Archuleta Her parents split in 1995

Francesca revealed that Clint and Frances are "fantastic" grandparents to six-year-old Titan, sharing that their relationship is "just the sweetest".

"You know, my dad was very strict and my mom — both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid," she told Fox News Digital. "And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong."

"They're so present," she continued. "It's a connection unlike anything else. And it's definitely like the most important part of my life right now is nurturing those relationships."

Following in their footsteps

© FilmMagic Francesca has starred in a slew of projects

Francesca is an actress in her own right and has starred in a slew of projects like Juror #2, Clawfoot and Queen of the Ring. She explained how growing up with two prolific actors allowed her to follow in their footsteps years later.

"At the time, I don't know if I appreciated it that much, but looking back — they kind of dragged me around with them, and they really included me and had me visit," she told Fox News Digital.

"That was always one of the only things that they always spoke to me like an adult about."

© Getty Images Clint has a large blended family

She went on to discuss her respect and appreciation for filmmaking after growing up on film sets. "I feel like it's a home away from home, being on set no matter what, no matter what the set is," she said.

"Some are better than others, but I feel like it was a huge blessing in that it opened my world to something that I really love to do, and I appreciate them for kind of treating me like an adult in that way. At a very young age."

Clint is also a proud father to daughters Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Kathryn and Morgan, and to sons Kyle and Scott.

To learn more about Clint's blended family, watch below...