Lewis Capaldi pulls out of tour after Glastonbury with heartfelt message: 'I’m incredibly sorry'

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he is taking a break from touring with an emotional message where he admitted that it had been "the most difficult decision" in his life to take time out and focus on his mental health.

The Somebody You Loved star struggled to complete his set at Glastonbury after struggling with his Tourette’s, which led to the crowd finishing his final song for him in a brilliant show of support. The singer said their support "really does mean the world".

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi has help from crowd to finish set after struggling with Tourette’s

The post read: "The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."

© Harry Durrant Lewis Capaldi struggled to finish his set

He went on to thank his family, friends and the medical professionals who have helped him so far, adding: "I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can."

Lewis’s statement was met with floods of support, with The Vamps star James McVey commenting, writing: "Never feel like you need to apologise for looking out for yourself. Your journey with this is inspirational and you’re guiding and helping so many others along the way. Sending so much love, you’re a good person."

© Harry Durrant Lewis Capaldi performs on The Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023

Another fan added: "Real strength comes when you listen to your body. There's no missed opportunity and you have nothing to apologise for. You will be inspiring others who have ignored their bodies for too long. I hope you get time to yourself and feel no shame for what you're doing. It's powerful and as you know the music will guide you when you're ready," while a third person commented: "I'm genuinely happy to see this. People want to see you perform because they love you. Because people love you means what we all want is for you to be safe, healthy and happy. That comes first."

Referencing his Glastonbury performance, another fan commented: "You didn’t let a single person in that crowd down, you created something beautiful and emotional. Everyone is behind you."