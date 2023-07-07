Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift dropping Speak Now, Lewis Capaldi talking about record labels, and Britney breaking her silence after an altercation in Las Vegas.

Britney Spears has spoken out after she was involved in an altercation with security at a hotel in Las Vegas. The Baby One More Time hitmaker approached NBA star Victor Wembenyama and claims she tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention which prompted a member of the basketball player's security team to then hit Britney in response. The superstar was with her husband Sam Asghari when the incident occurred and said in a statement on social media that she simply wanted to congratulate the San Antonio Spurs player for his success. Britney told her fans that traumatic experiences are not new to her but that she was not prepared for what happened in the hotel lobby, where she says she was backhanded to the face which almost knocked her down. Britney then finished her statement stating that she didn't find the incident and laughing matter but thanks the Las Vegas police department for their help. Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Victor's team had approached Britney to apologise.

The moment Swifties have been waiting for is finally here because Taylor Swift has released her version of Speak Now, which she first recorded in 2010. The singer, who is currently on tour in North America, shared the album with fans and explained how it was a record she wrote all about the heartaches and dramas of being a young woman between 18 and 20. And that's not all because the Anti-Hero singer has also released 6 songs From The Vault along with the new release for fans to enjoy. But die-hard Swifties may notice that one song on the album sounds a little different to before. The track, Better Than Revenge, Taylor's Version, includes re-written lyrics.

Lewis Capaldi has spoken out against record labels shortly after announcing he was taking a break from music. The Someone You Loved singer, who last performed live at Glastonbury Festival last month, appeared on a recent episode of YouTube series Hot Ones when he was asked about what he had learned from the process of songwriting. He admitted that he and labels know nothing and when they think they have hit on their hands, it can often be a failure. Meanwhile, Lewis recently announced that he was taking a step back from live appearances for the foreseeable future after the star, who was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in 2021, struggled with his tics on stage at the festival.

Drake made a very public dig at fellow artist Childish Gambino at his recent gig. The Hotline Bling rapper was appearing on stage in Chicago as part of his It's All A Blur tour alongside 21 Savage, when he began performing his hit track Headlines – but the crowd couldn't help notice that Drizzy had shown a headline across the stage which called the track This is America 'overrated' and 'over-award' before stating Childish Gambino's song had originally been a Drake diss record. It comes soon after Childish Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, told GQ in April that he wanted the song to be a funny way of doing a diss track before changing to record's message to have a more political slant.

And The Boss hit up Hyde Park this week as Bruce Springsteen kicked off his string of shows in the UK as part of the British Summer time festival. The 73 year old rockstar played for over 2 hours on stage alongside the E-Street band featuring 18 musicians to perform his most beloved tracks including Dancing in the Dark, Born in the USA and Glory Days. Also performing at the gig were The Chicks and Frank Turner who got the huge crowd warmed up before the rock legend hit the stage. Bruce and the gang are back performing this weekend to more lucky fans.