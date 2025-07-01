Inside Priyanka Chopra's lavish London family home that could easily pass as a 5 star hotel

Priyanka Chopra, 42, is something of a real estate mogul. The Heads of State actress lives a global life with her husband, Nick Jonas, 32, and their daughter, Malti Marie, 3. The Quantico star owns homes throughout the United States and India, but it's her London abode that garners attention.

Scattered across her Instagram, Priyanka shares tidbits of her life in London. Her pool is luxe and backs up to rolling green hills. She's shared cozy photos from the living room that features a fireplace and floor to ceiling windows.

And the spot of her many photo shoots is on her deck, where she's posed in bikinis and in matching tiger print outfits with her dog Diana.

© Instagram Priyanka by her London pool

Throughout the years, her design impulses remain unchanged.

"It didn't change, actually," she told Architectural Digest about her aesthetic. "It's been pretty much the same for at least the last two decades. The home is such an integral part of my existence because, like everyone else, I feel a sense of peace when I come back."

Priyanka's London house means a lot to her because it gives her a place she can call home while she's working. In recent years, she's filmed her Prime Video show Citadel and her new movie Heads of State in the city.

© Instagram Priyanka watching the Olympics in her London living room

It also offers reprieve when her other homes cause issues. Last February, the couple were forced to move out of their luxury $20 million LA home with Malti after it became "virtually unlivable" due to a mold infestation.

So, especially these days, as Priyanka and Nick raise Malti, home is even more important.

Priyanka and Nick's road to parenthood

Nick and Priyanka started dating in May 2017. They dated for a year and half before getting married in a lavish ceremony in Priyanka's home country of India. On January 15, 2022, the couple welcomed Malti via surrogacy.

© Getty Nick and Priyanka on a date night

Priyanka faced criticism after she announced the birth of her daughter.

"I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me,” she told Vogue. "But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I'm like, 'Keep her out of it.'"

Malti was delivered prematurely, a month before her due date. She was kept in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for three months, with Nick and Priyanka commuting to the hospital to see her daily.

"I saw what the intensive-care nurses do," she recalled to Vogue. "They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her."

© Instagram Priyanka enjoying a pool day with Malti Marie

So, when confronted with criticism from the public on surrogacy, she responded: "I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she's not going to be gossip. I've been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it's not about my life only. It's hers too."