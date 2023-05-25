I went spinning with Lewis Capaldi – and it was one of my most effective workouts ever

Any Peloton members will know that their workouts are already super motivating and engaging, but the spinning behemoths went one step further when it came to delighting their devotees last week, hosting a special class with Lewis Capaldi.

Ahead of the release of his new album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, Lewis joined a class in Peloton's London studio, riding along with Peloton celebrity Ben Alldis.

For the session, Lewis chose the playlist, which included his bestie Niall Horan, James Arthur (who Lewis has written songs for) and Elton John, along with some of Lewis' own tracks of course. When we traipsed out of the room, drenched in sweat and elated after spinning with a popstar, I checked my fitness tracker and noticed I'd burned way more calories than I normally would in a 30-minute spin session.

Lewis Capaldi created a workout playlist for Peloton

Of course, exercise shouldn't be about how many calories you burn and instead, we should focus on how it makes us feel, but I was certainly surprised to see the short session had torched more calories than I normally burn in 45-minute sessions.

Wondering why the relatively short session was so efficient when it came to burning calories, I thought back to a conversation I had with exercise psychologist Dr. Josephine Perry and realised it was likely down to the stellar playlist Lewis masterminded with the help of Ben.

READ: Fitting exercise into a busy schedule: celebrity personal trainers share how

“Music is very powerful when it comes to working out because it releases dopamine,” explains Dr. Josephine.

“Exercising with music gives you a double boost – especially if you don't know which track is next,” she adds. “If you know what music is coming next, you get nowhere near as big a buzz as if you don't know what's next.

Lewis Capaldi and Ben Alldis

“When you hear the first few beats of a track you love, you get an extra dopamine buzz, so music on shuffle will give you a bigger boost of happiness.”

What was spinning with Lewis Capaldi like?

Lewis is a Peloton enthusiast, using a bike when he's on tour and his pedalling prowess was evident during the class.

As well as keeping up with the instructor, Lewis treated us to snippets of his iconic singing voice, and showering us with motivational messages.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's super intense boxing workout will leave you unable to walk - trust me I tried it

Granted, his inspiring quotes weren't what Peloton users will be used to ("Come on you worms" for example) but he kept us all giggling through the class, meaning it sped by and no future class will ever compare to having a megastar riding a few feet away.

Luckily, the class is available on Peloton for users to follow along and enjoy the lols and anytime my workouts need a boost, I know it's the one I'll be selecting from the Peloton library.

Lewis' session is available on Peloton’s class library or on the Peloton App, free to new members for 30 days. For more information and the latest class schedule visit www.onepeloton.co.uk.