Kate Hudson 'not ok' as brother Oliver shares disappointment over family update

Kate Hudson and her brother, Oliver Hudson, have an incredible relationship, but he has been left disappointed by her latest family update.

The siblings are currently enjoying a vacation in Greece with their respective partners and children, and their other brother, Wyatt Russell.

Family summer

Kate posted a carousel of photos on Instagram to share an insight into their "family summer", and while it looks like they're having an amazing time, Oliver appeared to be unhappy with her choice of photos.

Among the selection are scenic shots of their stunning surroundings, photos of her son, Bingham, and nephews, her fiancé Danny Fujikawa with their daughter Rani Rose, plus snaps of her sister-in-law Erinn Bartlett, who married Oliver in 2006.

© Instagram Kate shared several photos from their family vacation

However, as Oliver pointed out, there is only one photo of him featured in Kate's selection of family snaps, and he made sure she and all her followers knew how he felt about that.

He commented: "I only got one pic?!?! I know I'm the best looking one in the family and you're not OK with that but C'MON KATE!!!!"

Of course, Oliver's comment should be taken in jest as they often banter with each other on social media and their podcast, Sibling Revelry.

© Instagram Oliver was disappointed he only featured in one photo

Sibling dynamic

"Oh my God, we have such a crazy sibling dynamic," Kate previously told People of her relationship with Oliver. "We have a whole podcast about it!"

It's not just Oliver whom Kate is close to, she also has a strong bond with Wyatt, whose dad is Kurt Russell, Kate and Oliver's mom, Goldie Hawn's long-time partner.

© Getty Images Kate and Oliver are very close

Speaking about the importance of her siblings, Kate said: "Sibling dynamics are really challenging. And you realize – which I love, because I really have spent so many years now talking about it – [siblings] know each other better than anyone.

"And every good, bad, and ugly thing that happens in your life, it comes out in that dynamic," she added. "But at the same time, when you have them on your side and you choose to work through things together, there's no other bond like it."

Kate and Oliver have other siblings from their dad, Bill Hudson's previous relationships, although they didn't have a close relationship growing up.

© Instagram Kate and Oliver have a great relationship with all their family

After his split from Goldie, Bill married actress Cindy Williams, who passed away aged 75 in January 2023. They welcomed two children, Emily and Zachary, both of whom lead largely private lives, though their father has said they have pursued careers in music.

Bill and Cindy divorced in 2000, and in 2006, he welcomed daughter Lalania with former girlfriend Caroline Graham.

© Getty Images Kate is building a relationship with her dad's children

Kate has started to build a relationship with her dad's children, revealing to Oliver in a Sibling Revelry episode last year: "My sister and I and my brother have all just started communicating again.

"Honestly, I got on the phone with my sister, and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was great. [My sister] even said it, 'We start now. We start now.'"