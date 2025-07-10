Barron Trump has a girlfriend — what we know about 6ft 9 student's college love life

Barron Trump is reportedly on the dating scene!

The 19-year-old son of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has found love with a girlfriend who he met at college.

According to multiple outlets, 6ft 9 Barron — who is attending New York University — has been quietly dating a fellow student.

College

© Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID Going incognito in NY

While not much is known about the woman in question, Barron appears to be enjoying his new life away from home.

Barron is now back at Trump Towers having completed his first year of college.

His love life

© JIM WATSON Donald previously said he didn't think his son had a girlfriend

In October 2024, Donald appeared on the PBD podcast and was quizzed over his son's love life.

At the time, he said: "I'm not sure he's there yet. I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet. He doesn't mind being alone but he's somebody that gets along with people."

First girlfriend?

© Getty Images He's not a little kid anymore

Interest in Barron's dating life began when a TikToker called Maddie, said she was the teen's "first BF."

She posted a video with clips of herself and Barron in school and said they'd broken up when Barron moved to attend the St. Andrews Potomac in Virginia.

Barron has been linked to other 'girlfriends' in the past, including someone called Sarah Claire and a model Klara Jones, who is two years older than him.

Big personality

© AFP via Getty Images He's said to have a good head on his shoulders

While he prefers to stay out of the spotlight, Barron has a big personality. While he has long been touted as "shy and reserved," in the past, it appears that is no longer the case.

Last year, Barron spoke about his father during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago and guests were blown away by his boldness.

American entrepreneur, Patrick Bet-David, attended the event, along with Tom Ellsworth and actor and comedian Vincent Oshana.

© GIORGIO VIERA Barron at his graduation

They dissected what they witnessed on an episode of Patrick's PBD podcast when they recalled watching "Barron run dinner with stories, entertainment, everything," for 90 minutes straight.

"I've never seen Tom laugh this hard for an hour and a half," Patrick said.

Vincent was left in awe of the teen's ability to keep the audience's attention and said: "He's 18. He's witty, smart, hilarious. He was smart on politics. He’s like 'You know, everybody's always going to fight. There's left. There's right.'"

Vincent said Barron has a "good head on his shoulders." He was also branded: "Sharp, funny, sarcastic and tough."