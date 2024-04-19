Barron Trump's real personality revealed as personal details of 18-year-old come to light

As the son of former POTUS, Donald Trump, Barron was never going to escape the glare of the public eye.

But despite his father's fame, the teen has managed to remain out of the spotlight and live a relatively private life so far.

Now he's entered adulthood, however, intrigue over his life and personality are at an all time high.

So what is Donald and Melania's 6ft 7 son really like?

While he has long been touted as "shy and reserved," it appears that is no longer the case.

Recently Barron spoke about his father during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago and guests were blown away by his boldness.

American entrepreneur, Patrick Bet-David, attended the event, along with Tom Ellsworth and actor and comedian Vincent Oshana.

© Instagram Barron now towers over his dad Donald Trump and Colby Covington

They dissected what they witnessed on an episode of Patrick's PBD podcast when they recalled watching "Barron run dinner with stories, entertainment, everything," for 90 minutes straight.

"I've never seen Tom laugh this hard for an hour and a half," Patrick said.

Vincent was left in awe of the teen's ability to keep the audience's attention and said: "He's 18. He's witty, smart, hilarious. He was smart on politics. He’s like 'You know, everybody's always going to fight. There's left. There's right.'"

© Getty Images Barron mis said to be witty and smart

At one point during the event the music got loud and Barron made light of the situation admitting his dad was in charge of the tunes.

Barron then gave a glimpse of what life is like for him at home when he apparently added: "I'll be in my room and the house is shaking," referring to how loud Donald likes his music played.

Vincent added: "What a good, head on his shoulders," Barron has.

© Getty Images Viktor Knavs, Melania Trump, Barron Trump and Donald Trump are seen at the funeral of Melania's mother Amalija Knavs

Tom also chimed in and said he loved Barron's story-telling and his, "honest life anecdotes about family."

He added: "He wasn't snide, he wasn't telling dirty jokes. He was balanced, talking about going to college. He was cracking me up."

They said he was there with his "friend Bo" referring to internet personality, Bo Loudon, and they regaled stories of their friendship to the audience too.

© Leigh Vogel/UPI/Shutterstock Barron is the only son of Donald and Melania

Barron reportedly opened up about his plans for college too and said that he can "shift colleges if his dad's job changes".

Patrick couldn't help but add more compliments for Barron and concluded that he was, "sharp, funny, sarcastic and tough."

Even as a child, Barron was head-strong, something Melania told Parenting Mag when he was five years old.

© Getty Images Melania said Barron has always been strong minded

"He is a very strong-minded," she said. "He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants."

Stephanie Grisham, former White House Press Secretary and Melania's one-time chief-of-staff also opened up about Barron when she told The Daily Mail: "I cannot stress enough how kind and polite Barron is. He's just a great kid. Just very, very kind and humble and empathetic and smart."

Now that Barron has graduated from his Florida high school, he has his sights set on college.

© Getty Images Donald Trump and his son Barron wave as they board Air Force One

As for where he'll go, he has not publicly revealed where he'll next call home but it has been reported that NYU is top of his list.

