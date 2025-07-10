Alan Ritchson's bikini-clad wife steals the show in throwback photo with buff Reacher star

Alan Ritchson might be the leading man on screen, but behind the scenes his adored wife, Catherine, is running the show.

The couple are proud parents to three boys but before they had kids, they were a carefree couple hoping to one day live the dream.

Alan and Catherine were high school sweethearts and he shared a snapshot of their life when they were younger on Instagram.

In the image, Alan and Catherine were beach ready in their swimwear.

They threw an arm around one another as she beamed in a pink, string bikini while her then-boyfriend showed off his impressive six-pack alongside her.

Super awkward

They were enjoying a cruise and fans adored insight into their young love.

The pair met as teens and their initial meeting was "super awkward." It probably didn't help that it happened at a ballet class.

Catherine was 16 and Alan was 17 years old at the time.

It took Alan months before he had the courage to speak to her. After finding out from a friend that she liked ice skating, he approached her in their dance class.

He told Men's Health of the moment: "After the millionth time of us sitting next to each other, inches away, tying our shoes, so now it's super awkward, I was like, 'So I heard you ice-skate.'"

Alan added: "She was like the sweetest thing in the world."

Happy life

Their love blossomed and although they had a mini break up, Alan and Catherine went on to build a very happy life for themselves.

Alan has been open about his difficult bi-polar diagnosis but says his family have always stood by his side.

On their 15th wedding anniversary Alan shared a sweet post on Instagram celebrating their life together.

"15 years ago today two kids got married," he wrote. "They had no idea what splendid and terrible things lie ahead of them when they made that vow to remain each other's partner in life, come what may."

He added: "Despite the precarious highs and suffocating lows, they're still holding hands."

Another tribute read: "Thank GOD for someone with the unspeakable strength, persistence, resilience, patience, grace, love, compassion and forgiveness to suffer through the valleys with me," he said in another tribute to Catherine.

"And I am eternally grateful that God knew well enough to gift me a life with her."